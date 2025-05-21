Pope Leo willing to host Ukraine peace talks in Vatican, Italy's Meloni says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Pope Leo XIV expressed his willingness to host the next round of talks in the Vatican to bring the end of Russia's war in Ukraine closer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on May 20, according to the Italian government's website.

Following the election of the new pope, several of Ukraine's partners, including the United States, suggested that the Vatican could become a neutral platform for further peace talks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky also said that Kyiv is exploring the possibility of a meeting with delegations from Ukraine, Russia, the U.S., and the EU in Turkey, the Vatican, or Switzerland.

"Finding in the Holy Father confirmation of the readiness to host the next talks between the parties in the Vatican, the prime minister expressed deep gratitude to Pope Leo XIV for his unceasing commitment to peace," the Italian government's statement read.

The latest talks between Ukraine and Russia were held in Istanbul on May 16, marking the first direct negotiations between the parties since 2022. The talks lasted less than two hours without reaching a breakthrough.

Ukraine had proposed an immediate ceasefire and an all-for-all prisoner exchange. In turn, Russia once again issued sweeping demands, including Ukraine's adoption of neutral status, dropping claims for war reparations from Moscow, and the recognition of its loss of Crimea and four partially occupied eastern regions.

After being elected, Pope Leo XIV, the first American to lead the Catholic Church, has pledged to personally "make every effort so that this peace may prevail."

In his first Sunday address on May 11, the pope called for an "authentic and lasting peace" in Ukraine, adding that he carries in his heart the "suffering of the beloved people of Ukraine."

Previously, while serving as the bishop of Chiclayo in Peru, Leo XIV spoke out against Russia's continued war against Ukraine.