Pompeo urges Trump not to legitimize Russia’s land grabs in Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova May 31, 2025 7:55 PM 2 min read
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US on July 18, 2024. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Former U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo warned against recognizing Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea and other Ukrainian territories seized by force, calling it "a mistake of epic proportions" during remarks at the Black Sea Security Forum in Odesa on May 31.

Pompeo acknowledged frustrations over the current front lines but cautioned against ceding Ukrainian land to Russia. "I get the frustration … I’m not naive about what’s physically possible in this moment, but that doesn’t mean one should go and say, 'and we are giving up for all time,'" he said, according to The Hill. "This is one of the things I hope to communicate."

The remarks come as the Trump administration considers granting Russia de jure recognition over territories it occupies in Ukraine as part of ongoing ceasefire negotiations. Ukraine is under pressure to agree to a ceasefire without regaining all of its territory, but Kyiv is urging allies not to legitimize Russian control over occupied regions.

"Crimea will stay with Russia. And (President Volodymyr) Zelensky understands that, and everybody understands that it's been with them for a long time," U.S. President Donald Trump  said in interview with Time magazine on April 22.

Trump has been pushing both sides for a peace deal to end the war at all costs, threatening to walk away if there is no progress made in the near future. Trump's recent messages suggest that he started growing impatient with Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

On May 28,  Trump said that the United States would soon find out whether Putin is genuinely interested in ending the war in Ukraine, cautioning that if Moscow is merely stalling, Washington would "respond a little bit differently."

In Odesa, Pompeo reiterated his 2018 Crimea Declaration, issued during Trump’s first term, in which the U.S. rejected Russia’s claims to Ukrainian territory captured by force.

While Trump has since distanced himself from Pompeo, the former secretary said he continues to make the case on Capitol Hill for maintaining the declaration. He named Senator Lindsey Graham, a vocal supporter of Ukraine, as one of the allies he spoke to during his visit to Ukraine.

"There are many in my party, the Republican party, that have disappointed me deeply and have said things that are inconsistent with what I think are the deep American interests that we have here," Pompeo said. He added, "But I think they all also know, that, in the end, there’s no walking away from this for the United States."

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.