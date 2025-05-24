Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Poland, Elections, NATO
Edit post

Poland's presidential debate: Trzaskowski slams Nawrocki over 'Putin's language' on Ukraine's NATO bid

by Anna Fratsyvir May 24, 2025 6:03 PM 2 min read
Warsaw Mayor and presidential candidate Rafal Trzaskowski (left) and historian Karol Nawrocki are seen on a screen during a presidential debate on Friday, May 23, 2025, in Warsaw, Poland. (NurPhoto/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland's two presidential candidates, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and historian Karol Nawrocki, clashed over the country's relationship with Ukraine on May 23, just a week before Poles head to the polls in the June 1 presidential runoff.

Nawrocki, backed by the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, claimed President Volodymyr Zelensky "treats Poland badly" and defended his criticism of Ukraine's NATO bid by insisting, "I speak the language of Poles."

Nawrocki has signed an eight-point declaration that included a pledge to block Ukraine's accession to NATO in a bid to win support from far-right politician Slawomir Mentzen, who came in third in the first election round with almost 15%.

"You're using (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's language," Trzaskowski reacted, slamming Nawrocki's stance on NATO and Ukraine.

The conservative candidate rejected accusations of echoing Putin, saying, "Millions of Poles today would like to say this, but they can't, because the slogan 'you speak Putin's propaganda' immediately appears."

For years, the Kremlin has cited NATO expansion as a pretext for its aggressive behavior toward neighboring countries, using it to justify military actions in Ukraine and Georgia. A ban on Ukraine ever joining NATO is among the Kremlin's main demands for concluding a potential peace agreement to end the war it had started.

Liberal Trzaskowski, who is backed by the ruling coalition, narrowly led the first round on May 18 with 31.4% of the vote. He will face conservative Nawrocki, who came in second with 29.5%.

The debate was the last major televised showdown before the June 1 runoff, in which voters will choose between the two candidates.

While the Polish presidency is largely ceremonial, it has veto power — a critical check on the government. With Tusk's coalition lacking a three-fifths majority in parliament to override presidential vetoes, the outcome of the June 1 vote will shape the pace and direction of key domestic reforms.

Poland heads to runoff between pro-EU Trzaskowski and Eurosceptic Nawrocki
Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski narrowly led Poland’s presidential election on May 18, but failed to secure an outright victory.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

5:27 PM
Video

Inside Ukraine’s 1,000 for 1,000 POW swap with Russia.

On May 23, Ukraine and Russia began the largest prisoner exchange since 2014. Over three days, 1,000 prisoners of war (POWs) from both sides will return home in a deal agreed upon during direct Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul earlier this month — the first such talks between Moscow and Kyiv since 2022. The Kyiv Independent went to the site of exchange.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.