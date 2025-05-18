Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Elections, Poland, European Union, Donald Tusk, European allies
Poland heads to runoff between pro-EU Trzaskowski and Eurosceptic Nawrocki

by Olena Goncharova May 19, 2025 1:24 AM 2 min read
Centrist candidate Rafal Trzaskowski casts his vote with his wife in the Ursynow district in Warsaw, Poland, on May 18, 2025, during the country's presidential election. On Sunday the polls showed a very minor, almost insignificant lead for Trzaskowski over his conservative rival Karol Nawrocki. (Jaap Arriens / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski narrowly led Poland’s presidential election on May 18, according to exit polls, but failed to secure an outright victory. He will face conservative Karol Nawrocki in a second-round runoff on June 1.

Trzaskowski, a senior figure in Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s Civic Platform (PO) party, won 30.8% of the vote, the exit poll showed, according to BBC. Nawrocki, a historian backed by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, came in second with 29.1%, setting the stage for a closely contested runoff as no candidate among the 13 contenders passed the 50% threshold.

Speaking to supporters at a rally in Sandomierz, southern Poland, Trzaskowski said: "We’re going to win," but acknowledged that victory would require "a lot of work and great determination." He added, "I’m convinced that all Poland will win."

Trzaskowski has pledged to work with Tusk’s coalition government to liberalize Poland’s strict abortion laws and to push forward long-stalled judicial reforms, which were previously blocked under the PiS-led government.

Despite leading the polls in the lead-up to the vote, Trzaskowski underperformed expectations, which had placed him 4–6 points ahead of Nawrocki, according to BBC. His campaign now faces the challenge of consolidating centrist and center-left support, including from junior coalition parties such as the Left and the conservative Third Way.

Nawrocki, relatively unknown nationally before being endorsed by the PiS party, has seen his profile rise throughout the campaign. Addressing his supporters in Gdansk, he warned that Tusk must be stopped from gaining "total power in Poland." He urged voters who backed far-right candidates Slawomir Mentzen (15.4%) and Grzegorz Braun (6.2%) to rally behind him in the second round to "save Poland" from Tusk’s influence.

While Poland’s presidency is largely ceremonial, the role carries veto power. With Tusk’s coalition lacking the parliamentary majority to override a presidential veto, the outcome of the runoff will determine whether the government can move forward with key reforms.

Nicusor Dan wins Romanian presidential election, defeating anti-Ukraine Simion
In an anxiously watched race, Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan won the presidency against the far-right candidate George Simion, who is banned from entering both Ukraine and Moldova due to his extremist views.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Olena Goncharova

