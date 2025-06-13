The Kyiv Independent is looking to fill a Performance Marketing Manager position within the Marketing team.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today, it’s a team of around 70 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

The Role

We are seeking a passionate and data-driven Performance Marketing Manager to join our growing team. This is a fantastic opportunity for a junior to mid-level marketer who is eager to make a significant impact. You will be at the heart of our growth strategy, responsible for driving membership signups and e-commerce sales through paid advertising channels. You will also play a key role in expanding our readership by promoting our newsletters via paid channels.

The ideal candidate will have a keen interest in paid advertising, a knack for analyzing data, and a proactive, testing-oriented mindset. You will work in a collaborative environment alongside our Digital Marketing and Audience Development managers to create integrated and effective paid marketing campaigns.

Key Responsibilities:



Paid Advertising Campaign Management:

Lead the end-to-end development, planning, and execution of paid advertising campaigns across various platforms, including Meta, Google Ads, LinkedIn, and Reddit.

Develop and implement strategies to increase membership signups and drive sales on our e-commerce platform.

Take ownership of all campaign components, including target audience selection, creative and copy development, and performance review.

Conduct continuous A/B testing on ad copy and creatives to optimize campaign performance and ROI.

Develop, monitor, and manage paid advertising budgets to ensure efficient allocation and spending.

Reporting and Analysis:

Track and analyze key performance indicators (KPIs) for all campaigns.

Prepare and present clear weekly and monthly performance reports for the marketing team, providing actionable insights and recommendations for campaign optimization.

Utilize analytics tools such as Google Analytics to monitor website traffic and user behavior from paid channels.

Collaboration:

Work closely with our Digital Marketing Manager to create and promote campaigns aimed at increasing newsletter subscriptions.

Collaborate with our SEO and Audience Development Manager to ensure a cohesive and integrated approach to our digital marketing efforts.

Liaise with the editorial and design teams to develop compelling ad creatives and messaging.

Growth and Innovation:

Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in performance marketing and the digital media landscape.

Proactively identify and test new channels and strategies to drive growth.

Contribute to a culture of continuous improvement and data-informed decision-making.

Candidate Requirements and Criteria:



Experience:

2-5 years of hands-on experience in a performance marketing or paid advertising role.

Proven track record of managing successful paid advertising campaigns on platforms such as Meta Ads and Google Ads. Experience with LinkedIn Ads and Reddit Ads is a strong plus.

Experience in the media, news, or e-commerce industry is highly desirable but not essential.

Skills and Knowledge:



Technical Skills:

Proficiency with Google Ads and Meta Ads Manager.

Strong understanding of Google Analytics and experience in setting up tracking and analyzing data.

Familiarity with A/B testing methodologies and tools.

Solid understanding of key performance marketing metrics.

Analytical Skills:

A data-driven mindset with the ability to analyze performance data and derive actionable insights.

Excellent reporting skills and the ability to communicate complex data in a clear and concise manner.

Soft Skills:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.

A proactive and "can-do" attitude with a willingness to experiment and learn.

Strong organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

A collaborative team player who thrives in a fast-paced environment.

Personal Attributes:

Personal Attributes: A genuine interest in the mission of The Kyiv Independent and independent journalism.

A curious and analytical nature with a passion for understanding user behavior.

Ability to work independently and take ownership of projects.

What We Offer:

It’s a full-time position in the Kyiv office or remote (upon agreement).

A competitive salary and benefits package.

The opportunity to work with a passionate and dedicated team, making a real impact.

A dynamic and international work environment.

Opportunities for professional development and growth.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.



Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.



