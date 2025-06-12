Partisan group destroys Russian military truck in occupied Ukraine, allegedly killing soldiers, Atesh claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian Ural military truck was destroyed, allegedly killing "several occupiers" near occupied Melitopol overnight on June 12, the pro-Ukrainian Atesh partisan group claimed.

"(O)ur fighters set fire to an army Ural truck, and several occupiers on duty now remain in the fields of Zaporizhzhia forever," the Atesh group said in a post to Telegram.

On June 10, the Atesh partisan group claimed they destroyed a vehicle used by drone operators in the Russian 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade in occupied Melitopol.

The group says the June 12 attack will mark the start of Russia's annual national holiday.

"A gift for Russia Day: Atesh agents carried out sabotage in the Melitopol region... Atesh agents conveyed 'congratulations' to the occupiers: one of our fighters set fire to an army Ural truck," the group said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the group's claims.

The Atesh partisan group regularly conducts sabotage attacks in Russia and Ukraine's Russian-occupied territories.