Over 89,000 Russian targets struck in May using drones, Ukraine's commander claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian soldiers hit and destroyed in May more than 89,000 Russian targets using drones of various types, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on May 30.

Syrskyi did not specify which targets were hit. Throughout Russia's all-out war, Ukrainian drones have been used to target Russian vehicles, troops, as well as fortified positions.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

Ukraine has pioneered drone technology during Russia's full-scale war, introducing various ground-, air-, and sea-based models for combat and reconnaissance missions.

According to Syrskyi, Russia is adopting Ukraine’s drone warfare tactics and expanding its use of unmanned units.

During the meeting with Ukrainian commanders, intelligence briefed Syrskyi that the Russian army had received new types of drones and ground-based robotic systems. In response, Ukraine is ramping up the number of drone crews and advancing its own unmanned capabilities, Syrskyi said.

"Each drone means a destroyed enemy, and therefore a saved life of a Ukrainian serviceman. A special emphasis is placed on the destruction of enemy UAV (unmanned aerial vehicles) operators and their command centers," the commander added.

Ukraine is working to scale up domestic production. Kyiv has also developed long-range missile-drone hybrids, including the Palianytsia and Peklo models, which use turbojet engines as cruise missile alternatives.