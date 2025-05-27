Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

At least 206 Ukrainian soldiers died in Russian captivity amid brutal treatment, AP reports

by Kateryna Hodunova May 27, 2025 12:54 PM 2 min read
Activists and relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war hold banners urging for the return of Ukrainian soldiers of Mariupol garrison from Russian captivity during the rally on Sophia Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 7, 2024. (Oleksandr Gusev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 206 of the 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers repatriated to Ukraine died in Russian captivity, the Associated Press (AP) reported on May 27, citing Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POWs) data.

There have been multiple reports of Ukrainian POWs being tortured or killed while in Russian captivity. As of May, the Prosecutor General's Office said criminal investigations were underway regarding the execution of 268 Ukrainian POWs.

Violence in Russian prisons is likely to have been one of the factors that caused a large number of deaths of Ukrainian POWs, the AP reported, citing previous reports of human rights groups, the United Nations, the Ukrainian government, and a Ukrainian forensic expert who conducted the autopsies of the POWs.

Out of 206 Ukrainian soldiers who died in captivity, more than 50 were killed during a Russian missile attack on Russia's notorious Olenivka POW camp in the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian authorities said that days before the explosion in the Olenivka prison, Russian occupation authorities singled out Ukrainian members of the Azov Regiment, who were captured in Mariupol and were awaiting a prisoner exchange, to a separate part of the prison building — the one that was destroyed.

The Prosecutor General's Office said that Russia likely used a thermobaric munition to strike the prison. Russia rejected the accusations and instead blamed the explosion on a Ukrainian HIMARS strike, an assertion rejected by the U.N.

In March, the U.N. confirmed 27 cases of executions by Russian troops, which resulted in the deaths of 84 Ukrainian soldiers since August 2024.

Victoria Tsymbaliuk, a representative of the Ukrainian Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POWs), said in October 2024 that at least 177 Ukrainian prisoners died in Russian captivity since the beginning of Moscow's full-scale invasion.

‘No one saw surrender as an option’ – Mariupol defender on historic Azovstal fight and brutal Russian captivity
Warning: This article contains descriptions of graphic scenes. A bullet fired by a Russian sniper hit Azov Brigade member Artem Dubyna in the head and passed through his neck. “He’s dead,” crackled the message over the radio to his comrades. But Dubyna’s heart was still beating. Evacuating his unconscious body
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
US, EU no longer coordinating enforcement of Russia sanctions, media reports.

EU sanctions chief David O'Sullivan noted that there is "no more outreach" between the two sides on sanctions evasion and that G7 cooperation has "also lost momentum" in this regard, according to an internal report from an EU ministerial meeting in Brussels on May 20, Suddeutsche Zeitung reported.
