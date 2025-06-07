20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

Operation Spiderweb 'gave Putin a reason to bomb the hell out of them,' Trump says, following large-scale attacks on Ukrainian cities

by Dmytro Basmat June 7, 2025 3:41 AM 3 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 5, 2025. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump on June 6 appeared to justify Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian cities launched the night before, in response to Ukraine's Operation Spiderweb.

“They gave (Russian President Vladimir) Putin a reason to go in and bomb the hell out of them last night," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

"That's the thing I don't like about it. When I saw it I said 'here we go now it's going to be a strike,' Trump added.

Russia launched a mass missile and drone attack against Ukraine overnight on June 6, targeting the capital, major cities, and the country's far-western regions.

A total of 80 people were injured and four people killed, including first responders, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The attack comes a day after Putin promised to retaliate against Ukraine for its drone strike against Russian air bases during Operation Spiderweb, in a phone call with Trump.

Ukraine on June 1 launched a game-changing drone attack on four key Russian military airfields, damaging 41 planes, including heavy bombers and rare A-50 spy planes. Kyiv has claimed it had disabled 34% of Russia's strategic bomber fleet in what is seen as one of the most daring operations during the full-scale war.

Trump warned on June 5 that Russia's response to Ukraine's Operation Spiderweb is likely "not going to be pretty."

"I don't like it, I said don't do it, you shouldn't do it, you should stop it," Trump added.

Despite Trump's repeated calls for hostilities between Russia and Ukraine to end, Trump has continued to delay additional pressures on Moscow through sanctions.

Trump on June 5 sidestepped questions as to when he can be expected to impose additional sanctions on Russia, as the Kremlin continues to reject a ceasefire in Ukraine.

When asked by reporters in the Oval Office as to whether a deadline exists for the implementation of sanction, Trump replied: "Yes, it's in my brain the deadline," without specifying a date.

Previously, Trump said he had not yet imposed new sanctions on Russia because he believed a peace deal might be within reach.

"If I think I'm close to getting a deal, I don't want to screw it up by doing that," he said, but added he is prepared to act if Moscow stalls further.

As Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities continue to intensify, Trump previously admitted to sheltering Russia from additional pressures.

"What Vladimir Putin doesn't realize is that if it weren't for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean really bad. He's playing with fire," he wrote on Truth Social on May 27, following three days of intense attacks on various regions of Ukraine.

A bipartisan sanctions bill is already awaiting approval in Congress, with provisions for sweeping financial penalties and tariffs on nations buying Russian oil or uranium.

Author: Dmytro Basmat

