Officials from US, UK, France, Germany to attend Ukraine-Russia peace talks, Kellogg says

Security advisors from the U.S., U.K., France, and Germany will attend planned peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on June 2, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said in an interview with ABC News on May 29.

"We'll have what we call the E3. That is the national security advisors from Germany, France, and Great Britain... When we were in London, they kind of helped us mold a term sheet for Ukraine," Kellogg said.

Ukraine and Russia held peace talks in Istanbul on May 16, where both sides agreed to a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange. The peace negotiations were largely inconclusive, with Moscow reiterating maximalist demands and sending a delegation of lower-level officials.

"What they're doing with their ballistic missiles, with the Iskanders firing into cities like Kyiv, or using their drones shooting into Kyiv... When they did that the other day, that's a direct violation of what's called the Geneva protocols," Kellogg said, reiterating previous statements.

Trump, on May 19, held a two-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin during which Russia reiterated its refusal to a full ceasefire in its war against Ukraine.

"He's killing a lot of people... I don't know what the hell happened to Putin, I've known him for a long time," Trump said on May 25. In the same statement, Trump told journalists sanctions against Russia could be on the table amid Russia's intensified attacks.

Despite the peace talks in Turkey, Russia has increased drone and missile attacks against Ukraine.

Despite recent peace talks, Moscow has refused a ceasefire and instead insisted it will provide Ukraine with a memorandum of a peace proposal.

Russia has not given Ukraine the proposal despite indicating it would once peace talks concluded on May 16. Kyiv has not yet officially announced it will attend the next peace talks slated to take place on June 2 in Turkey.

Kellogg on May 27 criticized former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev for comments that alluded to the threat of World War III, calling them "reckless" and "unfitting of a world power."

"Trump... is working to stop this war and end the killing. We await receipt of (the Russian) Memorandum... that you promised a week ago. Cease fire now," Kellogg said.

"The indiscriminate killing of women and children at night in their homes is a clear violation of the 1977 Geneva Peace Protocols designed to protect innocents. These attacks are shameful," Kellogg said on May 25, following Russian attacks on Kyiv.