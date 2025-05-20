Norway's Crown Prince Haakon arrives in Ukraine in historic visit

This audio is created with AI assistance

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway arrived in Ukraine on May 20, marking the first visit by a member of the Norwegian royal family during Russia's invasion.

The Norwegian heir to the throne arrived by train on the morning of May 20, accompanied by Norwegian Energy Minister Terje Aasland. They were welcomed by Norwegian Ambassador Helene Sand Andresen and Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Oleksandr Mishchenko.

As part of his visit, the crown prince is scheduled to meet Ukrainian officials and Norwegian partners and visit facilities receiving support from Norway's Nansen Program, the Norwegian government said in a statement.

The Nansen Program is Oslo's primary initiative for delivering military and civilian aid, committing 205 billion Norwegian krone ($20 billion) in support to Ukraine between 2023 and 2030.

Haakon also visited a memorial for fallen soldiers in Moshchun in Kyiv Oblast and a hospital to meet injured Ukrainian soldiers.

"The visit is an expression of Norway's strong and ongoing support for the Ukrainian government and people," the Norwegian Royal House said in a statement. It marks the first visit by a Norwegian royal family member since the visit of Haakon's spouse, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, in 2008.