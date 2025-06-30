Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Poland, Norway, Aid, Military aid, Air defense, NATO
Norway to deploy F-35 fighter jets to Poland to protect Ukrainian aid hub

by Kateryna Hodunova June 30, 2025 10:23 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. US Air Force F-35 fighter jet performs during the 2024 Airpower international Europesís biggest airshow. (Andrej Tarfila/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway will send F-35 fighter jets to Poland in the fall to protect the Rzeszow-Yasenka airport, one of the key transportation hubs for NATO military aid to Ukraine, Norwegian Defense Ministry announced on June 30.

The news came as Russia has escalated attacks against Ukrainian cities over the past weeks, launching record 400-500 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) per night.

Norway is thus strengthening its contribution to NATO's air and missile defense, while the main goal of the mission is to support the protection of Polish airspace and a key logistics center for assistance to Ukraine, the statement read.

"This is a vital contribution. We are helping ensure that support to Ukraine reaches its destination, and that Ukraine can continue its fight for freedom," Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik said.

The Rzeszow-Jasionka airport is located less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the Ukrainian border and transports a significant percentage of Western materiel bound for the front lines in Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that 90% of aid for Ukraine was going through the airport in Rzeszow as of Novermber 2024.

It is also a main stopover point for foreign leadership traveling to Kyiv on official visits.

In January, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Berlin will deploy the promised Patriot air defenses around the Polish airport to protect it.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova

