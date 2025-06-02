Norway to help Ukraine cover 1 billion euro gas shortfall, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway will help Ukraine cover a potential one billion euro ($1.08 billion) gas deficit, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced following a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Vilnius on June 2.

"We discussed issues that are important for Ukraine right now. I received a positive signal from him. This concerns gas: if we face a deficit in winter, can we count on the appropriate volume? Today, I received support from Jonas (Gahr Store)," Zelensky said.

Russian forces regularly attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leading to power and heat shortages across the country. Russia attacked 34 facilities of Ukrgasvydobuvannya, Ukraine's largest gas producer and part of the state Naftogaz Group, last winter, leading to a loss of almost 50% of gas production, the company reported on April 21.

"We agreed that we will look for opportunities to close any deficit, which may arise if everything is not restored (Ukrainian gas production infrastructure affected by Russian attacks), if we cannot fully provide our population with gas," Zelensky noted during an online press conference attended by the Kyiv Independent.

"And therefore there is an appropriate volume. We have found half, but we were missing another half. I'll put it this way: we're talking about a volume worth a billion euros — that's what I'm discussing with the Norwegian prime minister."

The two leaders have also discussed continued support for Kyiv, including strengthening the country’s air defense, encouraging direct investment in Ukraine’s defense industry, specifucally the drone production, and increasing pressure on Russia.

Norway is ranked 11th in the world in terms of the amount of aid provided to Ukraine, having so far provided over $4.5 billion in humanitarian, financial, and military support, according to the Kiel Institute's Ukraine Support Tracker.

On May 20, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway arrived in Ukraine to meet with Zelensky, marking the first visit by a member of the Norwegian royal family during Russia's invasion.