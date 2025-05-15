Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Norway, F-16, Air defense, Ukrainian Air Force, Military aid
Edit post

Norway to complete F-16 deliveries to Ukraine by end of 2025, minister says

by Anna Fratsyvir May 15, 2025 7:32 PM 2 min read
F-16 fighter jets during a military parade on Polish Armed Forces Day in Warsaw, Poland on Aug. 15, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway will complete its planned deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of 2025, Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik told NRK in an interview published on May 15.

Norway confirmed in July 2024 that it would donate several of the U.S.-made aircraft as part of Western efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses.

Some jets have already been transferred, Sandvik said, but declined to specify the exact number delivered so far, citing operational security concerns and ongoing consultations with Ukrainian officials.

"The donation of Norwegian F-16s is proceeding according to plan," Sandvik said.

Last year, Norway also boosted its support to the Ukrainian Air Force with an additional 1.3 billion kroner (around $120 million), aimed at enhancing Ukraine’s ability to defend against Russian missile and drone attacks.

"With this contribution, Norway is helping to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, in cooperation with other members of the Air Force Coalition," Sandvik said.

Norway is part of the international F-16 coalition, alongside 10 other countries, that has been training Ukrainian pilots and coordinating the delivery of Western fighter jets to Ukraine.

In April, Norway and the U.K. also agreed to provide a 450 million pound ($585 million) military aid package to Ukraine, which included funding for the repair and maintenance of previously supplied vehicles and equipment, and financing for radar systems, anti-tank mines, and hundreds of thousands of drones.

Russian fighter jet ‘violated NATO territory’ after Estonia tried to detain ‘shadow fleet’ tanker
“The Russian Federation is ready to protect the ‘shadow fleet’... the situation is really serious,” Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on May 15.
The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.