Norway to complete F-16 deliveries to Ukraine by end of 2025, minister says

Norway will complete its planned deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of 2025, Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik told NRK in an interview published on May 15.

Norway confirmed in July 2024 that it would donate several of the U.S.-made aircraft as part of Western efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses.

Some jets have already been transferred, Sandvik said, but declined to specify the exact number delivered so far, citing operational security concerns and ongoing consultations with Ukrainian officials.

"The donation of Norwegian F-16s is proceeding according to plan," Sandvik said.

Last year, Norway also boosted its support to the Ukrainian Air Force with an additional 1.3 billion kroner (around $120 million), aimed at enhancing Ukraine’s ability to defend against Russian missile and drone attacks.

"With this contribution, Norway is helping to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, in cooperation with other members of the Air Force Coalition," Sandvik said.

Norway is part of the international F-16 coalition, alongside 10 other countries, that has been training Ukrainian pilots and coordinating the delivery of Western fighter jets to Ukraine.

In April, Norway and the U.K. also agreed to provide a 450 million pound ($585 million) military aid package to Ukraine, which included funding for the repair and maintenance of previously supplied vehicles and equipment, and financing for radar systems, anti-tank mines, and hundreds of thousands of drones.