North Korea's Kim reportedly lashes out after failed warship launch, calls it 'criminal act'

by Kateryna Denisova May 22, 2025 2:13 PM 2 min read
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un attends a press conference in Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 19, 2024. (Contributor/Getty Images)
North Korea’s newly-built warship suffered damage during its launch ceremony on May 21, prompting outrage from the country's leader Kim Jong Un, North Korean state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

According to the agency, a malfunction in the launch mechanism caused the stern of the 5,000-ton destroyer to slide into the water too early, while the rest of the ship remained stuck.  

Damage to the bottom of the ship threw it off balance, and the bow failed to move, resulting in "a serious accident."

Kim condemned the failed launch as a "criminal act" and placed blame on several state institutions, accusing relevant officials of "irresponsibility" which "could not be tolerated."

He reportedly described the vessel's restoration as "a political issue directly tied to the prestige of the state."

The incident was attributed to "inexperienced command and operational carelessness," KCNA said.

The news came amid North Korea’s focus on upgrading its conventional military alongside its nuclear and missile capabilities.

The incident is expected to be reviewed at the June plenary session of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea. According to KCNA, the recovery of the ship was ordered to be completed by then.

In recent weeks, Kim has also overseen the launch of a new naval destroyer and observed tests of new drone systems.

South Korean and U.S. officials believe that Pyongyang, Moscow's ally in its full-scale war against Ukraine, may be receiving technical and military assistance from Russia.

Author: Kateryna Denisova

