North Korea to send up to 30,000 more troops to aid Russia's war against Ukraine, CNN reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korea is preparing to set an additional 25,000-30,000 soldiers to join Russian forces fighting against Ukraine, almost thrice as many as were dispatched last year, CNN reported on July 2, citing undisclosed Ukrainian officials.

The fresh units may arrive in the coming months and are likely to be engaged in combat in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories, including during "large-scale offensive operations," according to a Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) assessment reviewed by CNN.

The news underscores North Korea's growing involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war and the deepening military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow.

North Korea initially dispatched around 11,000 soldiers to Russia in the fall of 2024 to help fend off a Ukrainian incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast. According to various estimates, North Korean soldiers suffered between 4,000 and 6,000 casualties during this deployment.

Ukraine's HUR also noted signs that Russian military aircraft are being refitted to transport North Korean troops from their homeland across Russia's Siberia, CNN reported. Satellite imagery detected a ship involved in last year's deployment at a Russian port and a cargo aircraft at North Korea’s Sunan airport, according to the outlet.

Estimates reported by CNN exceed those of South Korea's intelligence, which expects Pyongyang to send an additional 15,000 soldiers to Russia as early as July or August.

Following his visit to Pyongyang in June, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu also announced that North Korea would send 1,000 sappers and 5,000 military engineers to Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Pyongyang's assistance to Russia has not been limited to troops, with North Korea being a key source of artillery shells and ballistic missiles for Russian forces.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement in Pyongyang in June 2024. Under the treaty, the two countries pledged to provide aid to one another if either is attacked.

While the countries initially denied involvement of North Korean troops in the Russia-Ukraine war, both Putin and Kim acknowledged the deployment earlier this year.