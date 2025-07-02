Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, North Korea, War, Ukraine's military intelligence
Edit post

North Korea to send up to 30,000 more troops to aid Russia's war against Ukraine, CNN reports

by Martin Fornusek July 2, 2025 3:27 PM 2 min read
In this pool photograph distributed by Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with North Korean servicemen on Red Square after the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 9, 2025. ( Gavriil Grigorov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korea is preparing to set an additional 25,000-30,000 soldiers to join Russian forces fighting against Ukraine, almost thrice as many as were dispatched last year, CNN reported on July 2, citing undisclosed Ukrainian officials.

The fresh units may arrive in the coming months and are likely to be engaged in combat in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories, including during "large-scale offensive operations," according to a Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) assessment reviewed by CNN.

The news underscores North Korea's growing involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war and the deepening military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow.

North Korea initially dispatched around 11,000 soldiers to Russia in the fall of 2024 to help fend off a Ukrainian incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast. According to various estimates, North Korean soldiers suffered between 4,000 and 6,000 casualties during this deployment.

Ukraine's HUR also noted signs that Russian military aircraft are being refitted to transport North Korean troops from their homeland across Russia's Siberia, CNN reported. Satellite imagery detected a ship involved in last year's deployment at a Russian port and a cargo aircraft at North Korea’s Sunan airport, according to the outlet.

Estimates reported by CNN exceed those of South Korea's intelligence, which expects Pyongyang to send an additional 15,000 soldiers to Russia as early as July or August.

Following his visit to Pyongyang in June, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu also announced that North Korea would send 1,000 sappers and 5,000 military engineers to Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Pyongyang's assistance to Russia has not been limited to troops, with North Korea being a key source of artillery shells and ballistic missiles for Russian forces.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement in Pyongyang in June 2024. Under the treaty, the two countries pledged to provide aid to one another if either is attacked.

While the countries initially denied involvement of North Korean troops in the Russia-Ukraine war, both Putin and Kim acknowledged the deployment earlier this year.

Ukraine’s new interceptor UAVs are starting to knock Russia’s long-range Shahed drones out of the sky
Russia’s Shahed drone swarms are pummeling Ukraine on a nightly basis, inflicting ever more death and destruction in cities that had managed to carve out some sense of normalcy amid wartime. Civilian alarm has grown. With traditional air defense stockpiles running low, the government is banking on newly created
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.