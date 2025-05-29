Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

North Korea sent Russia at least 100 ballistic missiles last year, monitors find

by Abbey Fenbert May 29, 2025 11:21 PM 3 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un toast during a reception at the Mongnangwan Reception House in Pyongyang, North Korea on June 19, 2024. (Vladimir Smirnov/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia and North Korea have engaged in "unlawful military cooperation," including arms transfers of up to 9 million shells and "at least 100 ballistic missiles" in 2024, according to a report by the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT) published May 29.

The MSMT is made up of 11 United Nations member states and was formed in October 2024 to monitor and report on the implementation of UN sanctions against North Korea in light of deepening military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang.

The watchdog's first report presents evidence that North Korea and Russia violated United Nations Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs) and engaged in illegal activities throughout 2024.

Violations include deliveries of weapons and military equipment, Russian training of North Korean troops for deployment in direct combat against Ukrainian forces, supply of refined petroleum products to North Korea above UN-mandated caps, and correspondent banking between the two countries.

In 2024 alone, North Korea sent Russia at least 100 ballistic missiles, an MSMT participating state found. These missiles "were subsequently launched into Ukraine to destroy civilian infrastructure and terrorize populated areas such as Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia," the report said.

Russian-flagged vessels delivered  "as many as 9 million rounds of mixed artillery and multiple rocket launcher ammunition" from North Korea to Russia in 49 shipments from January to December 2024, an MSMT participating state found. The cargo was sent from Russia's far-eastern ports to ammunition depots in southwestern Russia for use in the full-scale war against Ukraine.

Open-source data reviewed by the Open Source Centre (OSC) indicates that Russian vessels delivered between 4.2 and 5.8 million rounds of 122 mm and 152 mm ammunition between August 2023 and March 2025.

The report also confirmed that North Korea deployed over 11,000 soldiers to Russia's Kursk Oblast for training and combat operations against Ukrainian troops.

According to the MSMT, "these forms of unlawful cooperation ... contributed to Moscow's ability to increase its missile attacks against Ukrainian cities including targeted strikes against critical civilian infrastructure."

The MSMT also documented transfers of arms from Russia to North Korea. Moscow is believed to have sent Pyongyong short-range air defense systems, advanced electronic warfare systems, and at least one Pantsir-class combat vehicle, the report said.

Russia provided additional support to North Korea's ballistic missile development program, leading to improvements in missile guidance performance, and MSMT participating state said.

The documented arms transfers violate longstanding UN embargoes on material shipments between UN member states and North Korea.

North Korea reportedly began supplying Russia with weapons in 2023. Pyongyang's involvement in the war escalated in fall 2024, when thousands of North Korean troops were dispatched to Russia's western border. The deployment came several months after the two nations signed a defense treaty in June, requiring either state to render military aid to the other in the event of an attack.

Despite this, North Korea only publicly admitted its involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine in late April 2025. North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un said in May that his country's participation in the war was part of a "sacred mission."

Recent days have also seen a surge in Russian aerial attacks against Ukraine. For three nights in a row, Moscow barraged cities across Ukraine with drones and missiles, including ballistics. The MSMT report confirmed that Russia has attacked Ukraine with North Korean-made ballistic missiles — and that these weapons contain foreign parts provided by third-party distributors.  

Author: Abbey Fenbert

