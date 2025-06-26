North Korea likely to send more troops to Russia by August, South Korea says

This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korea is likely to send more troops to Russia as early as July or August to bolster Moscow's war effort against Ukraine, South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) said during a closed-door briefing, Yonhap reported on June 26.

According to lawmakers briefed by the NIS, Pyongyang has already begun recruiting soldiers for deployment to Russia. The latest intelligence adds to growing concerns about the expanding scope of North Korea's involvement in Russia's war.

The additional troop deployment would come on top of what Seoul estimates is already substantial support from North Korea, including the transfer of over 10 million artillery shells, and ballistic missiles in exchange for economic and technical assistance.

Yonhap's reporting follows recent findings that Pyongyang may send up to 25,000 laborers to Russia to support drone production, specifically Shahed-type loitering munitions, at the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in Tatarstan, according to Japan's NHK broadcaster.

In return, Pyongyang reportedly seeks training in drone operations, signaling an effort to integrate advanced unmanned aerial capabilities into its own military arsenal.

The developments come amid intensifying diplomatic exchanges between the two authoritarian regimes. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu traveled to North Korea on June 17 under a special directive from President Vladimir Putin.

After meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Shoigu announced that Pyongyang had agreed to dispatch 1,000 sappers and 5,000 military engineers to Russia's Kursk Oblast.

North Korean combat units have already participated in front-line operations. Thousands of troops helped Russia repel a Ukrainian cross-border offensive into Kursk Oblast that began in August 2024.

Ukraine briefly held 1,300 square kilometers in the region before losing most of the territory during Russia's March 2025 counteroffensive, which was supported by Pyongyang. The U.K. defense intelligence estimates place North Korean casualties at over 6,000.

Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's military intelligence chief, said on June 9 that Russia and North Korea had agreed to begin domestic production of Shahed-136 drones on North Korean territory, further solidifying their military partnership.

During Russia's May 9 Victory Day Parade in Moscow, President Putin personally greeted North Korean troops in Red Square, underscoring the alliance's symbolic and operational depth.

Kim did not attend but remains one of the Kremlin's staunchest foreign backers.