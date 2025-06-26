Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, North Korea, Russia, War, Ukraine, Russia's allies
Edit post

North Korea likely to send more troops to Russia by August, South Korea says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy June 26, 2025 3:26 PM 3 min read
North Korean soldiers in Pyongyang, North Korea, on July 8, 2019. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Kim Won Jin / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korea is likely to send more troops to Russia as early as July or August to bolster Moscow's war effort against Ukraine, South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) said during a closed-door briefing, Yonhap reported on June 26.

According to lawmakers briefed by the NIS, Pyongyang has already begun recruiting soldiers for deployment to Russia. The latest intelligence adds to growing concerns about the expanding scope of North Korea's involvement in Russia's war.

The additional troop deployment would come on top of what Seoul estimates is already substantial support from North Korea, including the transfer of over 10 million artillery shells, and ballistic missiles in exchange for economic and technical assistance.

Yonhap's reporting follows recent findings that Pyongyang may send up to 25,000 laborers to Russia to support drone production, specifically Shahed-type loitering munitions, at the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in Tatarstan, according to Japan's NHK broadcaster.

In return, Pyongyang reportedly seeks training in drone operations, signaling an effort to integrate advanced unmanned aerial capabilities into its own military arsenal.

Putin insists the Russian economy is fine, but Kremlin officials say otherwise
In a rare public sign that all is not well in Russia, two high-ranking Moscow officials last week issued separate warnings about the state of the country’s economy. Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina and Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov both highlighted that amid the Kremlin’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the tools Moscow once relied on to maintain wartime growth are nearly exhausted. Almost immediately, Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 20 dismissed the concerns, clai
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy

The developments come amid intensifying diplomatic exchanges between the two authoritarian regimes. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu traveled to North Korea on June 17 under a special directive from President Vladimir Putin.

After meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Shoigu announced that Pyongyang had agreed to dispatch 1,000 sappers and 5,000 military engineers to Russia's Kursk Oblast.

North Korean combat units have already participated in front-line operations. Thousands of troops helped Russia repel a Ukrainian cross-border offensive into Kursk Oblast that began in August 2024.

Ukraine briefly held 1,300 square kilometers in the region before losing most of the territory during Russia's March 2025 counteroffensive, which was supported by Pyongyang. The U.K. defense intelligence estimates place North Korean casualties at over 6,000.

Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's military intelligence chief, said on June 9 that Russia and North Korea had agreed to begin domestic production of Shahed-136 drones on North Korean territory, further solidifying their military partnership.

During Russia's May 9 Victory Day Parade in Moscow, President Putin personally greeted North Korean troops in Red Square, underscoring the alliance's symbolic and operational depth.

Kim did not attend but remains one of the Kremlin's staunchest foreign backers.

Russia reportedly helping North Korea build warships, but questions over seaworthiness remain after failed launch
Satellite imagery and launch footage suggest a clear Russian design influence.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

5:44 PM
Video

For Putin, war is existential — Estonian foreign minister at NATO summit.

The Kyiv Independent’s Martin Fornusek sits down with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on the sidelines of the NATO summit to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to the Alliance, how the Israel-Iran escalation affects NATO's focus on Ukraine, and why Europe must take more responsibility for its own defense.
4:49 PM

Zelensky, Trump hold talks on NATO summit sidelines.

"We covered all the truly important issues," President Volodymyr Zelensky said. "We discussed how to achieve a ceasefire and a real peace. We spoke about how to protect our people. We appreciate the attention and the readiness to help bring peace closer."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.