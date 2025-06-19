Skip to content
North Korea considers sending 25,000 workers to Russia to help produce Shahed drones, media reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy June 19, 2025 6:51 PM 2 min read
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a welcoming ceremony in Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 19, 2024 (Gavriil Grigorov / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korea is considering sending up to 25,000 workers to Russia to assist in the mass production of Shahed-type attack drones, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported on June 19, citing unnamed diplomatic sources in the West and Russia.

The workers would be sent to the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, where Moscow operates a facility for assembling Iranian-designed Shahed drones. In return, Pyongyang is reportedly seeking drone operation training.

Shahed drones, known for their low cost and heavy explosive payloads, have been used extensively by Russia since late 2022 to attack Ukrainian cities. The Alabuga site has been repeatedly struck by Ukrainian forces in an attempt to disrupt production.

The media report follows a series of rapid developments in military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu visited North Korea on June 17, reportedly on a "special assignment" from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After meeting Kim, Shoigu said that Pyongyang had agreed to send 1,000 combat engineers and 5,000 military builders to Russia's Kursk Oblast to assist in reconstruction.

Ukraine controlled a part of Kursk Oblast following a cross-border offensive in August 2024. Russia regained much of the lost territory during a March 2025 counteroffensive that included backing from North Korean forces. According to estimates, North Korea has suffered over 6,000 casualties during the offensive operations.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, said on June 9 that Pyongyang and Moscow have agreed to start establishing domestic production of Shahed-136 drones on North Korean soil.

Kim remains a vocal ally of Putin, supplying not only soldiers but also artillery, drones, and ballistic missiles. During Russia's May 9 Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Putin personally greeted North Korean troops, though Kim did not attend.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

