No clarity on Russia’s agenda ahead of Ukraine peace talks, Zelensky says

by Olena Goncharova May 31, 2025 10:51 PM 2 min read
Zelensky holds a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Jan. 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelenskyy / X)
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 31 that there remains no clarity on Russia’s position ahead of the upcoming peace talks in Istanbul, raising doubts about Moscow’s intentions.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine and its partners are still waiting to see what, if anything, Russia plans to present, he said in his evening video address. "We don’t have it, Turkey doesn’t have it, the United States doesn’t have it, and neither do our other partners," Zelensky said. "At this point, it looks far from serious."

Moscow has proposed June 2 as the date for the next round of talks with Ukraine in Istanbul but has yet to deliver a promised negotiations memorandum. Russia's Foreign Ministry previously claimed that its delegation, led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, would present the ceasefire framework at the upcoming talks.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said Ukraine has already shared its position paper with Russia.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine is actively preparing diplomatic initiatives in coordination with European and American partners. "We are currently preparing new diplomatic steps together with our European partners and, very importantly, with our partners in the United States," he said. "We're in constant communication with everyone who can make diplomacy meaningful."

The president also said he had spoken with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the issue the day before, reiterating that Ukraine is committed to pursuing a meaningful ceasefire. "Of course, everyone in the world wants diplomacy to work and for an actual ceasefire to take place. Everyone wants Russia to stop playing games with diplomacy and end the war," Zelensky said.

"We want a serious peace — and Russia must agree to that. That should be the agenda of the meetings. We have already presented our agenda. We hope the American side will be decisive on the issue of sanctions to help bring peace closer," he added.

Author: Olena Goncharova

