News Feed, Romania, Elections, European Union, Ukraine, Eastern Europe
Nicusor Dan sworn in as Romania’s new president

by Anna Fratsyvir May 26, 2025 1:35 PM 2 min read
Nicusor Dan after exit poll results are announced in Bucharest, Romania, on May 4, 2025. (Mihai Barbu / AFP via Getty Images)
Nicusor Dan was sworn in as Romania's president on May 26 in a formal ceremony before Parliament, pledging to be "a president open to the voice of society," Romanian news outlet Digi24 reported.

Pro-EU centrist and then-Bucharest Mayor Dan won the Romanian presidential election on May 18, defeating the far-right, anti-Ukraine George Simion with 53.6% of the votes.

During the ceremony, Dan took the constitutional oath with his hand on the Bible and the Constitution, vowing to serve the Romanian people and uphold the rule of law.

In his address to lawmakers following the oath, Dan thanked citizens for their engagement in recent political debates, regardless of their stance.

"Society has shown that it is alive and strong," Dan said, adding: "I invite you to continue your civic involvement and apply pressure on the Romanian state to reform."

Dan's inauguration marks the end of the interim term of Ilie Bolojan, who had served as Romania's acting president since the resignation of President Klaus Iohannis in February.

The inauguration was blessed by Patriarch Daniel, head of the Romanian Orthodox Church. Marian Enache, president of the Constitutional Court, confirmed the legitimacy of Dan's mandate, urging him to be "the president of all Romanians," including those who did not vote for him.

Simion, head of the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians who has been banned from entering Ukraine, decided to contest his loss, filing an appeal to annul the election results with Romania's Constitutional Court. The court unanimously rejected the appeal as "unfounded."

The election took place against the backdrop of Romania's previous presidential vote in November 2024, which was annulled after credible evidence of foreign interference, including pro-Russian disinformation efforts. That first round of the annulled election was won by ultranationalist Calin Georgescu, known for promoting conspiracy theories and questioning Ukraine's sovereignty.

Dan's victory is seen as a positive signal for Romania's continued pro-Ukraine and pro-European direction. President Volodymyr Zelensky has already extended an invitation for Dan to visit Kyiv for high-level talks.

Romania’s new president faces daunting challenges after surprise victory over far-right upstart
There was a wave of euphoria and relief across Europe following the election of pro-European liberal Nicusor Dan as Romania’s new president. “For Ukraine — as a neighbour and friend — it is important to have Romania as a reliable partner. And we are confident we will,” said President Volodymyr Zelensky
The Kyiv IndependentPaula Erizanu
