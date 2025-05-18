Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Romania, Elections, Ukraine, Europe, Military aid, Election Interference
Edit post

Nicusor Dan wins Romanian presidential election, defeating anti-Ukraine Simion

by The Kyiv Independent news desk and Abbey Fenbert May 18, 2025 10:35 PM 2 min read
Romanian Presidential candidate Nicusor Dan takes part in an electoral rally in Bucharest on May 11, 2025. Dan won the presidential election on May 18, defeating far-right George Simion. (Mihai Barbu / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Pro-EU candidate Nicusor Dan won the Romanian presidential election on May 18, defeating the far-right, anti-Ukraine George Simion.

With over 90% of the votes counted, Dan won Sunday's runoff by a margin of 53.8% to Simion's 46.2%, according to Romania's election authority.

The result comes as a relief for Ukraine, who faced the loss of a key ally in the event of a Simion victory. Simion, leader of  the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), championed a Euroskeptic platform that included ending military aid for Ukraine.

"Ukraine needs us, we don't need Ukraine," Simion said during a televised debate on May 8.

Simion is banned from entering both Ukraine and neighboring Molodova due to his anti-Ukrainian stance.

Dan, an independent centrist and the current mayor of Bucharest, supports aid to Ukraine, calling it "essential for the security of Romania."

Despite exit polls clearly predicting a victory for Dan, Simion declared himself the president of Romania in a post on social media.

Polls showed the two candidates neck-and-neck in the days leading up to the runoff election, with an AtlasIntel survey on May 13 placing both at 48.2%.

The current election follows the annulment of the first round in November 2024, which Romania's Constitutional Court invalidated due to evidence of foreign interference.

That round was won by populist Calin Georgescu, who openly promoted conspiracy theories and supported Russia, calling Ukraine a "fictional state" and predicting its partition as "inevitable."

Romania then held first-round elections on May 4, which Simion won with nearly 41% of the votes. His victory triggered the resignation of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

Romania has provided Ukraine with crucial defense and humanitarian suppor throughout Russia's full-scale war. The country donated a U.S.-made Patriot missile system in 2024 and signed a bilateral security agreement with Kyiv. Bucharest has also played a crucial role in the transit of Ukrainian agricultural exports amid Russia's threats to the Black Sea maritime trade.

Poland, Romania presidential elections held amid Russian interference, far-right surge — what you need to know
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include information from Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR). Poland and Romania — key NATO allies bordering Ukraine — are holding presidential elections on May 18, with both votes unfolding under the shadow of Russian interference and rising far-right influence. The simultaneous elections are being
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Authors: The Kyiv Independent news desk, Abbey Fenbert

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

2:36 PM  (Updated: )

Zelensky meets Pope Leo XIV at Vatican.

Zelensky presented the pope with a special icon, "Mother of God with Child," painted on a fragment of a box that held heavy artillery in the war-torn town of Izium.
7:03 PM

Trump growing impatient with Russia, Finnish president says.

"If you put it together, you could say that Zelensky is patient and President Trump is getting impatient, but in the right direction, which is towards Russia," Finnish President Alexander Stubb said after holding separate talks with both Trump and Zelensky this weekend.
6:20 PM  (Updated: )

Trump to talk to Putin on May 19 in push to end 'bloodbath.'

"Hopefully it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will take place, and this very violent war — a war that should have never happened — will end. God bless us all!!!" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
5:48 AM

Russia kills 1, injures 8 people in Donetsk Oblast.

The Russian military attacked Donetsk Oblast on May 17, killing one person and injuring an additional eight. The attack occurred in the morning and impacted the Yablunivka settlement, as well as Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Andriivka.
2:56 AM

Ukraine takes 9th place in Eurovision 2025.

Ukrainian band Ziferblat took ninth place at the Eurovision 2025 Grand Final on May 17 in Basel, Switzerland. Their song "Bird of Pray" received 218 points – 60 from the jury and 158 from the audience.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.