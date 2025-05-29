Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Next Ramstein summit to take place on June 4 in Brussels

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 29, 2025 12:51 PM 1 min read
General view of the seventh gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on March 19, 2024. (Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The upcoming Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting in the Ramstein format will be held on June 4 in Brussels under the chairmanship of the U.K. and Germany, NATO announced on May 29.

The Ramstein summit will take place as Washington is trying to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia to end Moscow's full-scale war.

In the meantime, Russia is amassing forces for a new offensive against Ukraine while continuing its attacks on civilians across the country, straining Ukrainian air defenses.

The last Ramstein-format UDCG meeting took place in Brussels on April 11 under the chairmanship of London and Berlin — a position previously held by the U.S.

Leadership over Ramstein transitioned following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

During the previous meeting, NATO allies committed more than 21 billion euros ($23.8 billion) in long-term military aid to Ukraine.

The move came amid growing uncertainty over U.S. support for Ukraine and efforts by European allies to close the gap as Kyiv resists Russia's ongoing war.

Russia amassed enough troops to attack Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast, Border Guard warns
Russia “has enough forces there (in Kursk Oblast) to carry out operations against our border and attempt to attack the territory of Ukraine,” said Andrii Demchenko, a State Border Guard Service spokesperson.
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

12:51 PM

Next Ramstein summit to take place on June 4 in Brussels.

The Ramstein summit will take place as Washington is trying to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia to end Moscow's full-scale war. In the meantime, Russia is amassing forces for a new offensive against Ukraine while continuing its attacks on civilians across the country.
11:13 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 27 over past day.

Ukrainian forces downed 10 out of the 90 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Forty-six drones were intercepted by electronic warfare or disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement.
3:46 AM

Over half of Azov fighters returned to Ukraine, official says.

The confirmed statistic, which includes multiple units who fought to defend the Azovstal Steel Plant in Mariupol, comes amid social media outcry criticizing Ukrainian authorities for failing to return certain captives, including Azov fighters, during the war's largest 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange
MORE NEWS

