Netherlands to send last of pledged 24 F-16s to Ukraine on May 26

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Netherlands will send the remainder of the 24 F-16 fighter jets it had promised to Ukraine on May 26, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said on the Dutch broadcaster WNL on May 25.

Ukraine received its first F-16 jets from the Netherlands and Denmark in 2024. The U.S.-made fourth-generation fighter jets have been deployed to bolster Ukraine's sky shield and help repel Russian aerial attacks.

"We are also training pilots and technicians and sharing our military doctrines, so that Ukraine can build a modern armed force that matches that of the NATO member states," Brekelmans said on air.

Apart from the Dutch aircraft, Ukraine has been promised 19 F-16s by Denmark, 30 by Belgium, and at least six from Norway. European nations have agreed to supply aircraft to help modernize the Ukrainian Air Force as they themselves transition to more advanced F-35 fighter jets.

The F-16 aircraft are being provided within the framework of the international fighter jet coalition, with some partners contributing training and technical support.

Oslo announced earlier this month that it would complete the delivery of its planes by the end of 2025. Similarly, the Belgian government said it would provide its aircraft sooner than the 2028 deadline.

Ukraine has confirmed that it has lost three of its F-16 jets in action.