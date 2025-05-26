Netherlands backs Zelensky's presence at upcoming NATO summit

This audio is created with AI assistance

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said on May 25 he wants President Volodymyr Zelensky to attend the NATO summit in The Hague next month, Dutch daily NRC reported.

Italy's ANSA news agency reported earlier this month that the United States opposed Zelensky's participation, citing unnamed diplomatic sources. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied the claims.

"We are looking at how we can get a place in the program for Zelensky and other Ukrainians," Brekelmans said during an appearance on the Dutch television program WNL op Zondag, according to NRC.

"As far as the Netherlands is concerned, Zelensky is welcome at every meeting."

While it remains unclear whether Zelensky would be allowed to address the full plenary session with all 32 NATO allies, Brekelmans did not rule out alternative formats.

"It can also be in another form. Whether that will be in a session with (U.S. President Donald) Trump, I don't know," he added.

At the previous NATO summit in Washington in 2024, Zelensky was a prominent presence, engaging directly with allied leaders. This year, the tone appears more cautious as NATO members weigh how to handle Ukraine's future in the alliance amid renewed questions about U.S. commitment.

Trump has claimed that Ukraine provoked the war by pursuing NATO membership, a narrative often used by Russian propaganda to justify its 2022 full-scale invasion.

The June 24-25 summit in The Hague will be the first one led by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. According to NATO officials who spoke with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Rutte will need to navigate a delicate political landscape and manage Trump's expectations.

NATO allies are also likely to announce a new collective commitment to boost defense expenditures to 5% of GDP – a dramatic leap from the current 2% target. Of that, 3.5% would go to weapons and artillery, with 1.5% allocated for cybersecurity and military infrastructure, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

To minimize internal disagreements, the summit has reportedly been shortened from three days to two. Discussions are expected to focus on defense spending and strengthening the defense industrial base.

Notably, this year's communique may omit direct mention of both Russia and Ukraine — a contrast to past summits where Ukraine dominated the agenda. One NATO official told RFE/RL that referencing Ukraine at all could open the door to internal disputes and a watered-down message.

In 2024, the Alliance adopted the Ukraine Compact, a long-term security framework signed by all 32 NATO members. The compact, which was built upon the 2023 G7 declaration in Vilnius, outlines commitments to train Ukrainian forces, provide military and economic aid, and respond collectively in the event of renewed Russian aggression.