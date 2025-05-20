Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Nearly 56,000 residents evacuated from Sumy Oblast, additional efforts ongoing, governor says

by Dmytro Basmat May 20, 2025 7:50 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: Evacuation centre in Kharkiv, Ukraine on May 14, 2024. The centre started its operations on May 10th, serving as a primary aid facility. Numerous volunteer organizations are work within its premises. People from Vovchansk, Lyptsi, and other frontline regions seek help here and are accommodated in nearby hostels. However, the conditions are not as comfortable as desired. (Olena Zashko/The Kyiv Independent)
Nearly 56,000 residents have been evacuated from Sumy Oblast as efforts are ongoing to relocate more residents under mandatory evacuation orders, Oleh Hryhorov, the governor of Sumy Oblast said on May 19.

Sumy Oblast, located on Ukraine's northeast border with Russia, is subject to daily attacks, and is situated just across from Russia's Kursk Oblast - the region subject to Ukraine's ongoing incursion.

In recent months, Russian troops have significantly increased the use of guided aerial bombs as well as attack drones near the border areas of Sumy Oblast. Most recently, Russia has been deploying small assault groups to infiltrate the region in a bid to expand the front line.

Currently, over 86,000 residents are subject to mandatory evacuation orders in the region, with approximately 65% of the population having already evacuated, Hryhorov told Suspilne Sumy. A total of 2,400 residents were evacuated in the last week, the governor added.

The evacuations continue after local authorities in September 2024 ordered mandatory evacuation of children accompanied by their parents from an expanded area within the 10-kilometer zone bordering Russia.

All residents within the 10-kilometer zone bordering Russia have already been evacuated entirely, the military administration noted.

The additional evacuations come following a Russian attack on a civilian bus in Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast in the early morning of May 17, which killed nine people and injuring seven more.

Hryhorov said that a total of 13 residents were killed last week in Russian attacks on the region.

While Ukraine presses for an unconditional ceasefire, in line with proposals from the U.S., Russia continues to reject the terms.

On May 19, U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which Putin expressed readiness to prepare to negotiate a "memorandum regarding a potential future peace treaty," while again rejecting a 30-day ceasefire.

‘It’s our land’ — Zelensky responds to Putin’s call with Trump
A source in the President’s Office told the Kyiv Independent that Trump and Zelensky spoke twice on May 19 — once before the scheduled call with Putin and again after it.
Trump seeks direct peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, Zelensky says.

"For Trump, the most important thing is direct talks between Ukraine and Russia," President Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Russian President Vladimir Putin's adviser, Vladimir Medinsky, held a call on May 19 and discussed a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange.
Trump calls Putin after Ukraine, Russia peace talks in Istanbul.

The call comes days after largely inconclusive negotiations in Istanbul, where Russia sent a delegation of low-level officials and reiterated sweeping territorial demands, including that Ukraine accept the loss of Crimea and four eastern regions.
