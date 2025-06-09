20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, NATO, Russia, Mark Rutte, Air defense
Edit post

NATO's Rutte calls for 400% increase in air defenses to counter Russia, Bloomberg reports

by Anna Fratsyvir June 9, 2025 1:30 PM 2 min read
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during the press conference after his meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw, Poland on Nov. 13, 2024. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on alliance members to deliver a "quantum leap" in defense investment as the threat from Russia persists, Bloomberg reported on June 9.

"Danger will not disappear even when the war in Ukraine ends," Rutte said in prepared remarks for a speech at Chatham House in London. "We must have more forces and capabilities to implement our defense plans in full."

Rutte urged NATO members to boost air and missile defense by 400%, citing lessons from Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

Russia has been repeatedly targeting Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones of different types. Most recently, on June 9, Russia launched 499 drones and missiles during its massive overnight attack across Ukraine.

Kyiv has been consistently calling on its allies to boost air defense support.

"We see in Ukraine how Russia delivers terror from above, so we will strengthen the shield that protects our skies," Rutte said, according to Bloomberg.

Rutte is pushing for NATO countries to adopt a new military spending target of 3.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2032, alongside an additional 1.5% of GDP for security-related projects such as cyber defense and border control. The proposal comes after U.S. President Donald Trump called on allies to spend 5% of GDP on defense.

Rutte's remarks follow his earlier warning during an April visit to the White House, where he met with Trump. There, he reiterated that NATO views Russia as a "long-term threat" to Euro-Atlantic security.

"We all agree, in NATO, that Russia is the long-term threat to NATO territory, to the whole of the Euro-Atlantic territory," Rutte said after those talks.

Amid missile shortage, Ukraine’s air defenses are struggling under Russian ballistic attacks
As the air defense missile stocks run low and the future of U.S. military aid to Ukraine grows increasingly uncertain, Kyiv is under pressure to defend its sky. The concerns mount as Russia scales up its aerial attacks across Ukraine, combining ballistic missiles and drones to overwhelm air defenses.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

More than 20,000 people chose to stand behind us. We’re deeply grateful and overwhelmed with your support. Thank you for making it possible.

Let´s see how far we can go?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

6:17 PM  (Updated: )

Ukraine refutes Russia’s claims of disrupting POW exchange.

"If the Russian side is now backing away from what was promised in Istanbul, it raises serious questions about the reliability and capability of their negotiating team," Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on June 7.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.