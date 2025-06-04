Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

NATO urging Europe to ramp up air defenses fivefold in face of Russian threat, Bloomberg reports

by Abbey Fenbert June 4, 2025 3:02 AM 2 min read
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a summit with the NATO's eastern and Nordic leaders on June 2, 2025 in Vilnius, Lithuania. (Petras Malukas / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is urging European member nations to increase their ground-based air defense capacities by five times in order to mount a more effective response to the threat of Russian aggression, Bloomberg reported on June 3, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The reported request is NATO's latest bid to shore up European security amid heightened tensions with Russia and an increasingly uncertain U.S. commitment to Europe's defense.

NATO defense ministers will discuss the air defense boost at a gathering in Brussels on June 5, sources told Bloomberg on the condition of anonymity. A number of proposed defense increases are on the agenda for the meeting, which will set the stage for the NATO summit in The Hague on June 24-25.

The air defense target is a collective goal for NATO's European members, with varying levels from individual states, sources said. The timeframe for the fivefold increase is not yet clear.  

According to one senior European military official, NATO members face a shortage of ground-based air-defense systems to protect against drones, missiles, and fighter jets, having shifted away from these systems after the end of the Cold War.

"We are not at war, but we're not at peace either," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said during the Vilnius summit of the Bucharest Nine (B9) and the Nordic countries on June 2.

"We must continue to strengthen our deterrence and defense and that means pivoting toward a full war-fighting readiness."

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 prompted European countries to hike defense spending in order to revive their military capabilities following decades of disarmament.

Ukrainian and Western officials have sounded the alarm on Russia's threat to both NATO and Europe, warning that an open clash between Moscow and NATO could break out two to four years after the full-scale war against Ukraine ends.

Author: Abbey Fenbert

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.