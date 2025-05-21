Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, NATO, Mark Rutte, United States, Peace Talks, The Hague
Edit post

NATO summit in The Hague to focus on long-term support, lasting peace for Ukraine, Rutte says

by Anna Fratsyvir May 21, 2025 7:22 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Guests depart after attending the opening ceremony at the 2018 NATO Summit at NATO headquarters on July 11, 2018, in Brussels, Belgium. (Sean Gallup / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on May 21 that the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague will focus on the military support for Ukraine to ensure it is in the strongest position possible both during its ongoing defense and in the eventual pursuit of a lasting peace, European Pravda reported.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Rutte emphasized that all 32 NATO member states will discuss the continued support for Ukraine and how to avoid repeating past failed agreements.

"As for Ukraine, it will be a topic of discussion at the summit in The Hague. We must ensure that Ukraine, while the fight continues, receives all possible collective support to be in the best possible position to continue," Rutte said.

He added that when the time comes for peace, whether through a ceasefire or a formal agreement, it must be "durable and sustainable."

"We must make sure we never return to what we saw with the Minsk agreements," Rutte stressed, referring to the 2015 accords that failed to bring lasting peace to eastern Ukraine.

Rutte concluded by highlighting NATO's collective strength, saying, "This will really show that NATO, composed of 32 countries with a combined economy of $50 trillion and defense spending at a high level, is truly capable of defending itself against any adversary."

The allies are set to gather for an annual summit in The Hague on June 24-25 amid growing uncertainties of the U.S.'s commitment to NATO under U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump has been a long-time critic of the U.S.'s NATO partners and said he would not defend those that fail to meet defense spending targets, directly challenging the alliance's principle of collective defense.

The U.S. president has accused European countries of failing to contribute their fair share to the alliance's defense needs, and his administration has signaled that its strategic focus is shifting from Europe to the Indo-Pacific region.

NATO members have significantly increased their defense spending since Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine in 2022, with countries like Poland and the Baltic nations aiming to reach the 5% target in the coming years.

Previously, Italy's ANSA news agency reported that the U.S. is opposing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s participation at the upcoming NATO summit. According to Euractiv, allies have agreed that appeasing Trump takes priority and have not extended an invitation to Ukraine, a move NATO officials have not publicly confirmed.

U.S. State Secretary Marco Rubio later denied the U.S. opposed Zelensky's presence, telling reporters: "No, I don't know where that's coming from."

The decision to exclude the Ukrainian president, if accurate, would mark the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion that Zelensky is absent, either physically or virtually, from a NATO summit.

Pope Leo willing to host Ukraine peace talks in Vatican, Italy’s Meloni says
Following the election of the new pope, several of Ukraine’s partners, including the United States, suggested that the Vatican could become a neutral platform for further peace talks.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

5:09 PM
Video

Historian Timothy Ash on the 'new West' after 'Trump shock.'

With the fading U.S. global leadership under Donald Trump, Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, and growing populism at home, Europe faces a stark choice: step up or fall into irrelevance. Speaking with the Kyiv Independent on May 16, British historian Timothy Garton Ash paints a picture of a West in transition.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.