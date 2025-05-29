Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Germany, NATO, Russia, NATO-Russia
NATO reportedly wants 40,000 more German troops for defense against Russia

by Martin Fornusek May 29, 2025 1:40 PM 2 min read
German soldiers in front of a tank during Iron Wolf military exercises with NATO forces and partners on May 16, 2025, at the Gaiziunai training area near Rukla, Lithuania. (Paulius Peleckis/Getty Images)
NATO wants Germany to contribute seven more brigades, or roughly 40,000 troops, to boost collective defense against Russia, Bloomberg and Reuters reported on May 28, citing their sources.

The news comes amid mounting tensions between the alliance and Russia and an increasingly uncertain U.S. commitment to European security.

The alliance's overall demand for the number of brigades provided by member states could go from 80 to between 120 and 130, an undisclosed senior official told Reuters.

Germany agreed to provide 10 brigades to NATO by 2030. It currently fields nine brigades — each comprising around 5,000 soldiers — including one new formation stationed in Lithuania.

Though no firm date for implementing the changes has been set, 2030 has been mentioned as a preferred deadline, Bloomberg reported.

Allied defense ministers are expected to discuss the matter during a meeting in Brussels next week.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 prompted European countries to hike defense spending in order to revive their military capabilities, which atrophied after decades of disarmament following the Cold War.

The matter gained more urgency after signals that the U.S., the most powerful military in NATO, plans to scale down its presence in Europe as President Donald Trump shifts strategic focus to the Asia-Pacific region.

Ukrainian foreign intelligence (SZRU) chief Oleh Ivashchenko recently warned that Russia will be able to replenish its forces between two and four years after the war in Ukraine, allowing it to launch aggression against Europe.

If Germany sends Taurus missiles to Ukraine, Russia has a major Crimean Bridge problem
Latest: Germany pledges 5 billion euros in new aid to Ukraine, no Taurus missiles announced A statement from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on May 26 about long-range strikes inside Russia resurrected a long-held hope in Ukraine — that Berlin is finally about to send Kyiv its Taurus missiles. “There are no
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Author: Martin Fornusek

News Feed

12:51 PM

Next Ramstein summit to take place on June 4 in Brussels.

The Ramstein summit will take place as Washington is trying to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia to end Moscow's full-scale war. In the meantime, Russia is amassing forces for a new offensive against Ukraine while continuing its attacks on civilians across the country.
11:13 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 27 over past day.

Ukrainian forces downed 10 out of the 90 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Forty-six drones were intercepted by electronic warfare or disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement.
3:46 AM

Over half of Azov fighters returned to Ukraine, official says.

The confirmed statistic, which includes multiple units who fought to defend the Azovstal Steel Plant in Mariupol, comes amid social media outcry criticizing Ukrainian authorities for failing to return certain captives, including Azov fighters, during the war's largest 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange
MORE NEWS

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.