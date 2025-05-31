Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, NATO, NATO-Russia, Russia
Edit post

NATO officials reject Russian demand to halt expansion, media reports

by Anna Fratsyvir May 31, 2025 1:38 PM 2 min read
Flags of Ukraine and NATO are seen before a press conference of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky following their negotiations in Kyiv, Ukraine on April 29, 2024. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO is not holding any active discussions on Russia's demand that the alliance halt its eastward expansion,  Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty wrote, citing several undisclosed NATO officials and diplomats.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the NATO officials said that the issue of NATO's potential non-enlargement has not been raised at any recent, or even earlier, alliance meetings. One official called it "perhaps just an academic discussion," noting that any such decision would require full consensus among NATO members.

The clarification comes after Reuters reported on May 28 that Russian President Vladimir Putin's conditions for ending the war in Ukraine include receiving a written commitment from Western leaders to cease NATO's expansion.

Russian propaganda for years insisted that Ukraine's ambition to join NATO was a major trigger for its invasion. Russia's military aggression against Ukraine started in 2014 with the annexation of Crimea and the war in eastern Ukraine, at a time when Ukraine's chances and desires of joining the alliance were low.

According to NATO sources cited by Radio Liberty, the written pledge Moscow demands is unrealistic. "It’s not something they (Russia) can just get," one diplomat said, pointing to international agreements that enshrine every nation's right to freely choose its alliances — including the North Atlantic Treaty of 1949, the 1969 Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, and the 1975 Helsinki Final Act.

A separate source referenced the NATO-Russia Founding Act of 1997, a document some consider obsolete but still formally existing, which affirms respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states and upholds the principle of self-determination.

U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg said in a May 29 interview with ABC News that NATO's eastward expansion is a "fair" concern for Putin. He also emphasized that Ukraine's membership in the alliance is "not on the table."

U.S. President Donald Trump has also repeatedly echoed Moscow's narrative that Ukraine's efforts to join NATO have been one of the root causes of the full-scale invasion.

In March, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha firmly opposed any limitations on Ukraine's right to join international organizations, specifically NATO and the European Union, as a condition for reaching a potential peace agreement.

Ukraine applied for NATO membership in September 2022, months after the outbreak of the full-scale war. The country has not received a formal invitation, as the 32 members have not reached a consensus.

Why doesn’t NATO open its doors to Ukraine?
NATO membership for Ukraine is becoming increasingly elusive. The previous U.S. administration silently opposed extending a NATO invitation to Ukraine. The current U.S. administration has made its opposition public. “You can forget about (NATO membership). That’s probably the reason the whole thing (war) started,” U.S. President Donald
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

11:51 PM

Trump 'very surprised, disappointed' at Russian attacks on Ukraine amid peace talks.

"I've gotten to see things I was very surprised at. Rockets being shot into cities like Kyiv during a negotiation that was maybe very close to ending," Trump said during a news conference in the Oval Office. "All of a sudden rockets got shot into a couple of cities and people died. I saw thing I was surprised at and I don't like being surprised, so I'm very disappointed in that way."
5:10 PM
Video

All territory will revert to Ukraine, predicts US diplomat.

The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sits down with Michael Carpenter, former U.S. Ambassador to OSCE and senior director for Europe at the National Security Council, to discuss the current lagging U.S. military support for Ukraine amid the ongoing ceasefire talks with Russia. Carpenter also offers his predictions for the future of Ukraine’s occupied territories.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.