NATO expansion 'fair' concern for Putin, Kellogg says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 30, 2025 9:21 AM 2 min read
U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg attends a meeting in the Oval Office on March 13, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO's eastward expansion is a "fair" concern for Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Keith Kellogg said in an interview with ABC News on May 29.

As one of the conditions for ending the full-scale war against Ukraine, Putin demanded a written pledge by NATO not to accept more Eastern European members, which would effectively block Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova from joining, Reuters reported earlier this week.

Moscow has claimed that Ukraine's NATO aspirations were one of the key causes of its invasion. Russian aggression against Ukraine began in 2014 with the annexation of Crimea and the war in Donbas, a time when Kyiv had little prospect of joining the alliance in the foreseeable future.

When asked whether Trump would commit to halting NATO expansion, Kellogg replied that "it's a fair concern."

Trump's special envoy also reiterated that Ukraine's membership in the alliance "is not on the table," adding that Washington is not alone in its hesitation, as several other member states share similar doubts about Kyiv’s accession.

"And that's one of the issues Russia will bring up... They're also talking about Georgia, they're talking about Moldova, they're talking — obviously — about Ukraine. And we're saying, 'Okay, let's address this comprehensively,'" Kellogg said.

According to him, a decision of NATO's expansion would ultimately be up to the U.S. president, and any agreement would likely involve negotiations between Trump, Putin, and President Volodymyr Zelensky to reach a settlement of the Russia's war.

Trump has repeatedly echoed Moscow's narrative that Ukraine's efforts to join NATO have been one of the root causes of the full-scale invasion.

In March this year, Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha  rejected restrictions on joining international alliances and organizations — namely, NATO and the EU — as part of a potential peace deal.

Ukraine applied for NATO membership in September 2022, months after the outbreak of the full-scale war. The country has not received a formal invitation, as the 32 members have struggled to reach a consensus.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

