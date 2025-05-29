Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Drone attack, Moscow
Moscow building damaged in drone attack, Mayor says

by Dmytro Basmat May 29, 2025 6:38 AM 2 min read
A general view of Saint Basils Cathedral in the Red Square on June 28, 2017 in Moscow, Russia. It was built from 1555–61 on orders from Ivan the Terrible and commemorates the capture of Kazan and Astrakhan. (Pallava Bagla/Corbis via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being update.

A building was reportedly damaged on the outskirts of Moscow following a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian capital overnight on May 29, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported.

Videos and photos posted on social media by residents purportedly show damage sustained by a residential building on Vernadsky Avenue in Southwest Moscow. Explosions were heard in the area around 1:40 a.m. local time.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claimed that no one was injured in the attack that occurred as a result of falling drone debris. Sobyanin added that crew are currently on-scene inspecting the damage.

The full extent of the damage was not immediately clear. Ukraine's military has not commented on the reported attack.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify reports or claims made by Russian officials.

As Russia continues to reject calls for a ceasefire and the war drags on, Ukraine has intensified drone attacks on Russian territory. In particular, drone attacks in Russia have forced airport closures for several nights in a row.

Operations at Vnukovo airport were temporarily halted amid the overnight drone attack.

Ukraine's recent drone strategy has been aimed at disrupting airport operations, overwhelming air defenses, and making the war more visible to ordinary Russians.

The previous night on May 28, Russian air defenses shot down 296 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions overnight, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed, potentially marking one of the heaviest drone attacks against Russia during the full-scale war.

Electronics plant in St. Petersburg on fire following explosions, local officials report
An Avangard electronics plant reportedly caught fire in the Russian city of St. Petersburg following a series of explosions, local Telegram channels and officials reported overnight on May 29.
Author: Dmytro Basmat

