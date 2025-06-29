McDonald's to open 10 new restaurants in Ukraine this year, NYT reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's plans to open 10 new restaurants in Ukraine this year, signaling faith in Ukraine's struggling but growing wartime economy, the New York Times (NYT) reported on June 28.

McDonald's closed all its locations in Ukraine after Russia launched the full-scale invasion in February 2022, but began reopening later that year. The 10 new restaurants will bring the total number close to 120 — more operating McDonald's locations than before the war.

"Overall, this indicates that despite the military actions, Ukraine's economy is showing positive dynamics," Viktor Mykyta, a top economic adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, told the NYT.

"If a business like McDonald's can operate here, it shows any investors that they, too, can confidently work here."

Mykyta served as Governor of Ukraine's far-western Zakarpattia Oblast until last fall. The region was the only one in Ukraine without a McDonald's outpost — until this spring, when two McDonald's restaurants opened in Zakarpattia's cities of Uzhhorod and Mukachevo.

The expansion of McDonald's offers job opportunities and lucrative tax revenues. In 2024, McDonald's paid over $60 million in taxes in Ukraine, making it the country's largest taxpayer in the industry.

Ukraine's economy is projected to grow by 3.3% this year, according to the European Bank for Development and Reconstruction (EBRD). Earlier projections showed over 4% growth, but rising inflation and an economic slowdown exacerbated by Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and nationwide labor shortages brought the forecast down.

Still, Ukraine has been able to welcome back Western businesses that suspended operations at the start of the war, including Ikea, H&M, and Zara.

Russia's war has presented challenges to McDonald's operations. In January 2025, a Russian missile strike on Kyiv damaged Ukraine's oldest McDonald's. Many restaurants also do not offer breakfast due to frequent air raids. In March, the company relaunched its breakfast menu at six McDonald's locations.

McDonald's closed its restaurants in Russia and left the Russian market entirely in 2022.