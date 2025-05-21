Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Oryol Oblast, War, Drone attack
Massive drone attack hits Russia, semiconductor plant reportedly targeted

by Martin Fornusek May 21, 2025 9:45 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: A statue to Aleksey Yermolov, a 19th century Russian general, in the city center of Oryol, capital of Oryol Oblast. (Andrew Roth/ The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Russian air defenses intercepted over 150 Ukrainian drones in a massive attack overnight on May 21, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed, with multiple sources reporting attacks on industrial targets.

Explosions were reported in the Tula, Ryazan, and Oryol oblasts, as Ukrainain official Andrii Kovalenko claimed that facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex were attacked by "unknown drones" in Oryol Oblast.

The region's governor, Andrey Klychkov, claimed that the attack resulted in no damage or casualties. Fifty-three Ukrainian drones were downed over the region overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

The apparent target of the attack was a semiconductor plant in the town of Bolkhov, independent news channel Astra reported. Ukrainian Telegram channel Supernova+ shared what it claimed to be footage of the burning and damaged facility.

Footage that purports to show the aftermath of a drone attack against Bolkhov, Oryol Oblast, Russia, overnight on May 21, 2025. (Supernova+/Telegram)
Russian officials did not comment on a possible attack against the plant, which has been sanctioned by the U.S. since last year over its role in the Russian military-industrial complex.

Temporary flight restrictions were introduced at the Yaroslavl, Kostroma, and Kaluga airports.

The Ukrainian military has not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

Ukraine regularly launches drone attacks against Russian military and industrial facilities in the rear to undermine Moscow's ability to wage its all-out war.

