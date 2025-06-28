Skip to content
Married couple killed in Russian drone strike on Odesa high-rise

by Abbey Fenbert June 28, 2025 7:58 AM 2 min read
Fire engulfs apartments in a high-rise residential building in Odesa after a Russian drone attack on June 28, 2025. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Russia attacked the southern city of Odesa overnight on June 28, killing two people and injuring at least four others, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

The drone attack hit a 21-story building, causing a fire on the 7th, 8th, and 9th floors that left residents trapped in their apartments. Emergency responders rescued five people, including a small child.

Two people, a married couple, were killed in the attack, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported. Emergency workers recovered their bodies from the damaged building.

At least four other civilians were injured. Two of the victims were children, one 7 and the other 3 years old. Both are receiving treatment in medical facilities, Kiper said.

Ongoing air raid alarms throughout the night complicated rescue efforts, the State Emergency Service said.

Odesa, a port city on Ukraine's Black Sea coast with a population of around 1 million, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks since the full-scale invasion. A massive Russian drone strike on June 20 killed one civilian and injured 14 others, including three first responders.

Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities have intensified dramatically in May and June.

Author: Abbey Fenbert

