Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Keith Kellogg, Kyiv, Russian attack, United States
Edit post

'Loud night in Kyiv, Dad' — US envoy's daughter appeals to Kellogg during Russian attack

by Tim Zadorozhnyy June 6, 2025 2:03 PM 2 min read
A burned out apartment following a Russian overnight attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 6, 2025. (Andrew Kravchenko / Bloomberg via Getty Images
This audio is created with AI assistance

Meaghan Mobbs, daughter of U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, made a direct appeal to her father on social media during Russia’s combined missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight on June 6.

"Loud night in Kyiv, Dad! It might be the explosions and gunfire in the dead of night, but I get the strange feeling the Russians don't want peace," Mobbs wrote on X, as Russia launched one of its most intense air assaults of the war.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Moscow fired 452 drones — including Iranian-designed Shahed-type drones — and 45 missiles of various types across Ukraine, targeting the capital, major cities, and even western regions of the country.

Ukrainian defenders intercepted 199 drones and 36 missiles, while another 169 drones disappeared from radar, likely decoys used to saturate air defenses.

Multiple fires broke out across Kyiv after strikes hit residential areas and infrastructure.

Nationwide, at least five civilians were killed and 73 injured during the past day, according to regional authorities. Ukraine's Air Force repelled the barrage with aviation, electronic warfare, mobile fire groups, and missile defense systems.

Mobbs, a U.S. former paratrooper and longtime advocate for Ukraine, heads the R.T. Weatherman Foundation, which has delivered over 10,000 pallets of medical supplies and humanitarian aid to more than 70 Ukrainian hospitals and organizations.

The large-scale assault came as Russia continues to reject calls for a ceasefire and escalates its air campaign despite mounting international pressure and ongoing negotiations.

Kellogg has not yet commented on the attacks.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has positioned himself as a would-be peacemaker, has thus far refused to impose new sanctions on Moscow, citing ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

UPDATE: Russia hits Ukraine with large-scale attack days after Operation Spiderweb
At least four people in Kyiv were killed in the attack, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. Casualties and damage have also been reported in the western Ukrainian cities of Ternopil and Lutsk.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.