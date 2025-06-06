'Loud night in Kyiv, Dad' — US envoy's daughter appeals to Kellogg during Russian attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Meaghan Mobbs, daughter of U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, made a direct appeal to her father on social media during Russia’s combined missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight on June 6.

"Loud night in Kyiv, Dad! It might be the explosions and gunfire in the dead of night, but I get the strange feeling the Russians don't want peace," Mobbs wrote on X, as Russia launched one of its most intense air assaults of the war.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Moscow fired 452 drones — including Iranian-designed Shahed-type drones — and 45 missiles of various types across Ukraine, targeting the capital, major cities, and even western regions of the country.

Ukrainian defenders intercepted 199 drones and 36 missiles, while another 169 drones disappeared from radar, likely decoys used to saturate air defenses.

Multiple fires broke out across Kyiv after strikes hit residential areas and infrastructure.

Nationwide, at least five civilians were killed and 73 injured during the past day, according to regional authorities. Ukraine's Air Force repelled the barrage with aviation, electronic warfare, mobile fire groups, and missile defense systems.

Mobbs, a U.S. former paratrooper and longtime advocate for Ukraine, heads the R.T. Weatherman Foundation, which has delivered over 10,000 pallets of medical supplies and humanitarian aid to more than 70 Ukrainian hospitals and organizations.

The large-scale assault came as Russia continues to reject calls for a ceasefire and escalates its air campaign despite mounting international pressure and ongoing negotiations.

Kellogg has not yet commented on the attacks.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has positioned himself as a would-be peacemaker, has thus far refused to impose new sanctions on Moscow, citing ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire.