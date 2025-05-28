Lithuania demands Belarus compensate $227 million for migrant crisis

This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania has demanded more than 200 million euros ($227 million) in compensation for the migration crisis caused by Belarus, Lithuanian broadcaster LRT reported on May 26.

The demand comes after Lithuania instituted legal proceedings against Belarus in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on May 19, alleging that Minsk is "facilitating, supporting, and enabling the smuggling of migrants" into Lithuania.

"The initial estimates of damages, estimated to be more than 200 million euros, are allocated only to resolve the crisis within the internal affairs system. The calculations will be revised," the Lithuanian Ministry of Justice said in a comment to Baltic News Service.

Since 2021, Vilnius has accused Minsk of orchestrating a surge in irregular migrant crossings into Lithuania in an effort to destabilize Ukraine's EU and NATO ally.

In its lawsuit, Lithuania claims that the damages incurred between 2021 and 2023 resulted from building a physical barrier, enhancing border surveillance systems, and deploying an unprecedented number of personnel to the border due to Belarus' actions.

According to the Ministry of Justice, if the court recognizes a direct link between Belarus's actions and the resulting damages in Lithuania, it could set a precedent, making it easier to establish responsibility in future cases.

Poland may also join the lawsuit, independent Belarusian outlet Euroradio reported on May 23. Poland’s Foreign Ministry confirmed it was aware of Lithuania’s initiative and shares the view that Belarus has violated international law.

Belarus, which has not yet responded to the proceedings initiated by Lithuania, is one of Russia's staunchest allies, and part of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine was launched from its territory.

Despite raising the issue with Belarusian authorities, Vilnius says that Minsk has refused to cooperate to limit illegal migration.

Lithuania previously said in April 2023 that it has refused entry to 20,000 migrants from Belarus, although that number has significantly grown since. Vilnius previously demanded Minsk pay 120 million euros ($134 million) from Belarus for facilitating the mass crossings.

Lithuania borders Russia's Kaliningrad exclave to the southwest and Belarus to the east and south. Tensions between NATO and Moscow have escalated since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has previously been accused of similar tactics, aimed at destabilizing NATO allies in the Baltics.

In response to Helsinki's accession into NATO, Finland has accused neighboring Russia of weaponizing migration by encouraging migrants from countries like Syria and Somalia to cross the border.

As Lithuania continues to strengthen its defenses along its borders with Belarus and Russia, the country announced on May 5 that it will invest 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) over the next decade to install anti-tank mines in order to "block and slow" a possible invasion.

Western intelligence agencies have warned of a potential large-scale war in Europe within the next five years, citing Russia's increasingly aggressive posture.