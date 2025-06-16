Let Ukraine join JEF countries. Especially now.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This opinion was co-authored by eight lawmakers from Northern European countries, including the U.K., The Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and Denmark.

As parliamentarians from Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) member states, we believe the time has come to welcome Ukraine as a full participant in our defense cooperation framework. With Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians intensifying, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war industry running 24/7, and the NATO summit in The Hague fast approaching, it is clearer than ever that bold steps are needed to reinforce Europe’s commitment to Ukraine.

But despite widespread support, opposition from a small number of countries continues to block progress on Ukrainian NATO membership. That makes one thing certain: if NATO cannot take further steps toward Ukraine’s inclusion, the Joint Expeditionary Force should do just that.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s presence in The Hague will be a powerful symbol of transatlantic resolve. But without concrete progress on Ukraine’s accession, the summit also risks sending an unintended message: that Ukraine is being left in a holding room. We cannot afford that. NATO’s enlargement may be constrained by internal political dynamics, but the JEF is not. Composed of sovereign Northern European nations and led by the United Kingdom, the JEF has the speed and autonomy to act now.

One of JEF’s core strengths is defense innovation through cooperation. Ukraine, under constant attack since February 2022, has become Europe’s most agile and advanced military force. Its drone industry is second to none. Its battlefield experience in drone warfare, electronic countermeasures, and dynamic command structures is unmatched. No military in Europe is as battle-tested or as relevant to the JEF’s mission of rapid deployment and high interoperability.

Ukraine’s JEF membership would not only enrich our collective capabilities. It would also unlock better coordination on investments in Ukraine’s defense industry by JEF nations. This is not charity. It is strategic common sense.

Ukraine’s path to NATO is officially “irreversible,” but in reality, it remains stalled. That makes it all the more urgent to integrate Ukraine into European security frameworks that can act now. JEF membership is not a substitute for NATO, but will in the end be a vital complement: a concrete, immediate step that enhances deterrence and shows that Ukraine’s future lies firmly within Europe.

Welcoming Ukraine into the JEF would deepen operational coordination with countries already supporting Ukraine’s defense, and it would send a clear message. To Kyiv, to Moscow, and to our own citizens, that European support is neither wavering nor conditional. This is more than symbolism. It’s leadership in action.

We, as representatives of JEF nations, urge our governments to seize this moment. If NATO hesitates, let the JEF lead.

Tim Roca (Labour, United Kingdom)

Jan Paternotte (Liberal Democrats, The Netherlands)

Joar Forssell (Liberals, Sweden)

Mikko Savola (Centre Party, Finland)

Raimond Kaljulaid (Social Democrats, Estonia)

Audronius Ažubalis (Christian Democrats, Lithuania)

Irma Kalniņa (Unity Party, Latvia)

Karsten Hønge (Green Left, Denmark)