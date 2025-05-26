Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Latvia, Russia, Russian citizenship, Europe, European Union, European allies, War
Edit post

Latvia urges EU-wide halt to Russian visas over 'security concerns'

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 26, 2025 7:45 PM 2 min read
Latvia Foreign Minister Baiba Braze speaks to the press ahead of the EU Foreign Ministers' informal meeting on May 7, 2025, in Warsaw, Poland. (Omar Marques / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Latvia is calling on all EU member states to suspend the issuance of visas to Russian citizens, citing rising security threats from Moscow, Foreign Minister Baiba Braze announced on May 25.

While some EU countries have restricted or halted visa issuance to Russian citizens, others have continued processing applications, keeping a legal pathway open for Russian travel to the bloc.

"Latvia calls on the EU countries to halt visa issuance for Russian citizens, citing security concerns," Braze posted on X. She noted that the number of Schengen visas issued to Russian nationals increased by 25% in 2024 compared to the previous year.

The Schengen visa allows holders to travel freely across 29 European countries for up to 90 days in any 180-day period, enabling short-term visits for tourism, business, or family reasons.

Latvia imposed entry restrictions on Russian citizens in September 2022 as part of a joint agreement with Lithuania, Estonia, and Poland. Czechia implemented similar restrictions in October 2022.

Concerns over the abuse of Schengen visas and diplomatic privileges have grown amid a wave of suspected Russian sabotage and espionage on EU soil.

On April 15, Polish media outlet Rzeczpospolita reported that Poland and Czechia are leading a new effort to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats within the Schengen zone.

The initiative, reportedly first proposed in Prague in late 2023, targets individuals alleged to be operating under diplomatic cover while serving Russian military intelligence (GRU) and other security services.

EU intelligence and security agencies have warned of mounting Russian sabotage operations, including several arson attacks believed to have been coordinated by Moscow.

West no longer imposing range restrictions on arms for Ukraine, Germany’s Merz says
“This means that Ukraine can now defend itself, for example, by attacking military facilities in Russia,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said. “Until recently, it couldn’t do that, and apart from very few exceptions, it hadn’t done so either.”
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.