Kyrgyz citizen pleads guilty to illegally exporting US firearms to Russia

by Kateryna Denisova June 26, 2025 7:43 PM 2 min read
The Kyrgyz national flag flutters in the wind on a flagpole in St Petersburg, Russia, on June 6, 2025. (Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Sergei Zharnovnikov, a 46-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan, pleaded guilty in New York federal court on June 25 to a conspiracy to illegally export U.S.-made firearms to Russia and smuggling, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

According to the statement, the defendant exported firearms and ammunition worth more than $1.5 million from the U.S. to Russia, violating U.S. law.

"The defendant admitted that he purchased American-made, military-grade firearms and re-exported them to Russia," U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella for the Eastern District of New York said.

"Today’s guilty plea is the culmination of extensive investigative work, showing that this office will not allow merchants of lethal weapons and Russia to flout U.S. sanctions."

According to court records, Zharnovnikov, owner of a Bishkek-based arms company, conspired to export U.S. firearms to Russia starting in March 2020. He signed a $900,000 contract with a U.S. company to send weapons to Kyrgyzstan, using a Department of Commerce export license that specifically banned re-export to Russia.

Despite the restriction, Zharnovnikov allegedly sent semi-automatic hybrid rifle-pistols to Russia via Kyrgyzstan without proper permits. Shipping records show the weapons left JFK Airport in July 2022. By November, a Russian client listed those same weapons on a tax form.

Upon sentencing, Zharnovnikov could face up to 20 years in prison.

Author: Kateryna Denisova

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.