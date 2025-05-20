Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Kyiv to receive 400,000 more shells from Czech initiative, Ukraine's PM says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 20, 2025 6:45 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on May 20, 2025, to discuss weapons production and economic and humanitarian assistance (Denys Shmyhal / Telegram).
Ukraine will receive 400,000 additional artillery shells in 2025 through the Czech-led munitions initiative, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on May 20 on Telegram.

The initiative, supported by contributions from Canada, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, and other nations, has significantly enhanced Ukraine's artillery capabilities. Launched in 2024, it has become a vital supplement to the country's firepower amid shell shortages.

Following a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Shmyhal said Ukraine received around 1.5 million artillery shells of various calibers through the initiative in 2024.

He announced that Czechia has increased its annual aid allocation to Ukraine to over $43 million. Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, Prague has provided $900 million in military assistance to Kyiv.

Fiala and Shmyhal also discussed expanding cooperation on weapons production, economic support, and humanitarian assistance.

"We will strengthen the integration of the Ukrainian and Czech defense industries," Shmyhal wrote. "In addition, we agreed to cooperate in training Ukrainian pilots of F-16 airplanes."

Czechia has played a leading role within the EU in rallying military support for Ukraine and has hosted hundreds of thousands of refugees since the start of the war.

The country's opposition party, ANO, has threatened to suspend the munitions initiative if it wins parliamentary elections in October 2025.

ANO deputy leader Karel Havlicek made the remarks in January, raising concerns about the future of one of Ukraine's most reliable arms pipelines.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

12:24 PM

Hungary's parliament passes bill on ICC withdrawal.

The government-proposed bill, supported by 134 lawmakers, would see Hungary exit the international body that it co-founded in 2002. The Hague-based court is tasked with prosecuting international crimes of genocide, war crimes, or crimes against humanity.
9:38 AM

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 13 in Ukraine over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 93 of the 108 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said. Thirty-five of them were shot down, while 58 were neutralized by electronic warfare systems, according to the statement.
