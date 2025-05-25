Kyiv launches drone attack on Moscow, official claims, following Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Several Ukrainian drones were downed by Russian air defenses on their approach to Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed on May 25. Sobyanin's report comes following Russia's large-scale missile and drone attack on multiple cities of Ukraine, which killed 12 people and injured 60.

Sobyanin said that emergency crews are on-scene at various locations as to where the debris of at least four drones fell.

It was not immediately clear as to the damage caused by the alleged attack, or as to whether there were any casualties.

Moscow's Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports were closed for about two hours between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. local time amid the attack, Russian state media reported.

Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the attack and the Kyiv Independent cannot verify information provided by Russian officials.

The attack on Moscow comes after Russia launched 69 missiles and 298 drones overnight , according to Ukraine's Air Force.

The Air Force reported that 45 cruise missiles were shot down by air defense and 266 drones were neutralized, while 22 locations recorded a direct strike.

The attacks come one night after one of the heaviest Russian assaults on Kyiv throughout the full-scale war. The attack also coincides with Kyiv Day, a city holiday typically celebrated on the last Sunday in May.

In recent week, Kyiv has ramped up its attack on Moscow, launching hundreds of Ukrainian kamikaze drones towards the Russian capital. While none have appeared to have reached Moscow, the attacks have caused significant disruptions to commuter air traffic.

Ukrainian drones have forced at least 218 temporary airport closures across Russia since Jan. 1, independent Russian outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe reported on May 14, citing data from Russia's state aviation agency Rosaviatsia.

Russia's air defenses destroyed and intercepted 110 Ukrainian drones overnight on May 25, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed, including over Moscow and Kursk oblasts.

The second night of large-scale attacks on Kyiv comes as Russia and Ukraine have continued to engage in peace talks. Despite some progress to establish a 1,000 for 1,000 prisoner exchange, Moscow continues to reject the prospects of a 30-day ceasefire.