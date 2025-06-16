Skip to content
Kyiv hit by Russian drones and ballistic missiles, over a dozen injured

by Olena Goncharova June 17, 2025 1:35 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A view of Kyiv, Ukraine during a partial blackout on Dec. 13, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated as new details emerge.

Kyiv came under another mass Russian attack in the early hours of June 17, involving ballistic missiles and drones.

Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground reported the sounds of drones and multiple explosions throughout the capital.

At least nine people were injured in the city’s Sviatoshynskyi district, while 11 others were wounded in the Solomianskyi district, including a woman in serious condition, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Six people were hospitalized.

The upper floors of a residential building in Solomianskyi were damaged, and debris fell at two locations in the Darnytskyi district, one of which caught fire. First responders were also dispatched to the Obolonskyi district.

The attack followed a series of drone strikes overnight on June 16 targeting Kyiv Oblast, including both the capital and surrounding settlements. In the Obukhiv district, a 60-year-old man was injured, according to regional authorities.  

With no new US aid packages on the horizon, can Ukraine continue to fight Russia?
The U.S. has not announced any military aid packages for Ukraine in almost five months, pushing Kyiv to seek new alternatives. But time is running out quickly as Russian troops slowly advance on the eastern front line and gear up for a new summer offensive. “While Ukraine’s dependence on
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

6:57 PM

Russia hands over bodies of its own soldiers in recent exchange, Kyiv says.

"This could have been done by the Russians on purpose to increase the number of bodies transferred and to load our (forensic) experts with work, adding to all this cynical information pressure. Or it could be their usual negligent attitude toward their own people. In any case, we also identify these bodies," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.
7:09 AM

EU leaders call for tougher sanctions on Russia at G7 summit.

"To achieve peaceful strength we must put more pressure on Russia to secure a real ceasefire, to bring Russia to the negotiating table, and to end this war. Sanctions are critical to that end," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
3:06 AM

Russia attacks Kyiv Oblast with drones, injuring 1.

Russia launched a series of drone attacks on Kyiv Oblast overnight on June 15-16, targeting both the capital city and regional settlements, according to government officials. A 60-year-old man has been injured.
