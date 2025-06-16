Kyiv hit by Russian drones and ballistic missiles, over a dozen injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated as new details emerge.

Kyiv came under another mass Russian attack in the early hours of June 17, involving ballistic missiles and drones.

Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground reported the sounds of drones and multiple explosions throughout the capital.

At least nine people were injured in the city’s Sviatoshynskyi district, while 11 others were wounded in the Solomianskyi district, including a woman in serious condition, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Six people were hospitalized.

The upper floors of a residential building in Solomianskyi were damaged, and debris fell at two locations in the Darnytskyi district, one of which caught fire. First responders were also dispatched to the Obolonskyi district.

The attack followed a series of drone strikes overnight on June 16 targeting Kyiv Oblast, including both the capital and surrounding settlements. In the Obukhiv district, a 60-year-old man was injured, according to regional authorities.