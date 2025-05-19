Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump call on May 19 to discuss Istanbul peace talks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on May 19, the Kremlin said, confirming the plan announced by Trump over the weekend.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the conversation between the two leaders is scheduled for 5 p.m. local time and will "reflect the outcomes of last week’s negotiations in Istanbul" between Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

The Kremlin's statement comes days after peace talks in Istanbul on May 16 ended with no breakthrough.

Russia once again issued sweeping demands, including Ukraine’s adoption of neutral status, dropping claims for war reparations from Moscow, and the recognition of Russian hold over Crimea and four partially occupied regions.

Peskov claimed that Russia remains open to reaching its goals in Ukraine through diplomacy, suggesting that U.S. mediation efforts could play a role.

"If U.S. mediation helps achieve the objectives of (the war) by peaceful means, Russia would prefer that option," Peskov said. Moscow has repeatedly declared readiness for peace while rejecting a ceasefire and pushing for maximalist demands.

After his talk with Putin, Trump is expected to call President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Neither Trump nor Putin attended the May 15–16 negotiations in person. Instead, the Russian leader sent a delegation of lower-level aides even after Zelensky invited him to meet face-to-face at the negotiating table.