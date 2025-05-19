Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, United States, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Trump & Russia, Peace Talks, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump call on May 19 to discuss Istanbul peace talks

by Anna Fratsyvir May 19, 2025 1:02 PM 2 min read
US President Donald Trump chats with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Danang, Vietnam, on Nov. 11, 2017. (Mikhail Klimentyev / Sputnik / AFP / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on May 19, the Kremlin said, confirming the plan announced by Trump over the weekend.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the conversation between the two leaders is scheduled for 5 p.m. local time and will "reflect the outcomes of last week’s negotiations in Istanbul" between Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

The Kremlin's statement comes days after peace talks in Istanbul on May 16 ended with no breakthrough.

Russia once again issued sweeping demands, including Ukraine’s adoption of neutral status, dropping claims for war reparations from Moscow, and the recognition of Russian hold over Crimea and four partially occupied regions.

Peskov claimed that Russia remains open to reaching its goals in Ukraine through diplomacy, suggesting that U.S. mediation efforts could play a role.

"If U.S. mediation helps achieve the objectives of (the war) by peaceful means, Russia would prefer that option," Peskov said. Moscow has repeatedly declared readiness for peace while rejecting a ceasefire and pushing for maximalist demands.

After his talk with Putin, Trump is expected to call President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Neither Trump nor Putin attended the May 15–16 negotiations in person. Instead, the Russian leader sent a delegation of lower-level aides even after Zelensky invited him to meet face-to-face at the negotiating table.

Zelensky meets Vance for first time since Oval Office showdown, discuss Istanbul peace talks, sanctions on Russia
“During our talks we discussed negotiations in Istanbul to where the Russians sent a low level delegation of non-decision-makers,” Zelensky wrote on X.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

2:36 PM  (Updated: )

Zelensky meets Pope Leo XIV at Vatican.

Zelensky presented the pope with a special icon, "Mother of God with Child," painted on a fragment of a box that held heavy artillery in the war-torn town of Izium.
7:03 PM

Trump growing impatient with Russia, Finnish president says.

"If you put it together, you could say that Zelensky is patient and President Trump is getting impatient, but in the right direction, which is towards Russia," Finnish President Alexander Stubb said after holding separate talks with both Trump and Zelensky this weekend.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.