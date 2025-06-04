Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Ukraine's drone strike on Russia's air bases under 'investigation,' Kremlin says in first reaction to Operation Spiderweb

by Tim Zadorozhnyy June 4, 2025 9:13 AM 2 min read
Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov looks on during a Russian-Yemeni meeting at the Kremlin on May 28, 2025, in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about Ukraine's recent drone attack against Russian air bases, and the "incident" is being investigated, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on June 3, according to the state-run news agency TASS.

The operation, conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on June 1, reportedly hit 41 bomber planes and other aircraft, inflicting what Kyiv claims is $7 billion in damage and disabling over a third of Russia's strategic bomber fleet.

Peskov's comments marked the first reaction by the Kremlin to the attack. Despite the operation's scale, Putin has not commented on it publicly.

"The president received information about the incident online," Peskov said.

"An investigation has been launched by the Investigative Committee. There was also a corresponding statement from the Defense Ministry."

The Kremlin's muted response contrasts sharply with jubilant reactions in Ukraine, where officials described the coordinated drone strikes as a major success.

The SBU said 117 drones, launched from concealed trucks positioned across Russian territory, simultaneously struck airfields in at least four regions — including sites thousands of kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

The targeted air bases reportedly housed Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 bombers, key carriers of long-range cruise missiles used in Moscow's air strikes on Ukrainian cities.

The operation reportedly took 18 months of planning and was timed just days after Russia launched a wave of mass aerial assaults on Ukraine, including the record-setting attack on June 2 that killed and injured civilians.

While the Kremlin remains restrained, some Russian pro-war commentators and propagandists have responded with fury.

Some downplayed the attack's scale, while others called for nuclear retaliation or strikes on NATO airfields in response to what they described as Western complicity.

No NATO member state has confirmed involvement in Operation Spiderweb.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

4:06 AM

Latvia joins UN Security Council for first time.

Latvia was elected on June 3 to the UN Security Council for the first time in its history. Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže called it a “historic day" for the Baltic nation, pledging the country’s commitment to upholding the rules-based international order.
9:19 PM
Video

Everything we know about Ukraine's Operation Spiderweb.

Ukraine was jubilant on June 1 as news filtered through of a stunning drone attack targeting Russian heavy bombers that simultaneously attacked four air bases, two of them thousands of miles inside Russia. The Kyiv Independent's Chris York explains everything we know about Operation Spiderweb.
