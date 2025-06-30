Skip to content
News Feed, North Korea, Kim Jong Un, Russia, War
Edit post

Kim Jong-un meets Russian culture minister amid deepening North Korea-Russia ties

by Olena Goncharova June 30, 2025 6:59 AM 2 min read
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia on Sept. 13, 2023. (Vladimir Smirnov / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova in Pyongyang on June 29 to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in culture and the arts, according to North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea's Central Committee and was also attended by Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexandr Matsegora, KCNA reported.

Lyubimova led a Russian culture ministry delegation to Pyongyang, arriving on June 28 at the invitation of North Korea’s culture ministry to mark the first anniversary of the countries' comprehensive strategic partnership treaty.

During the meeting, Kim noted what he described as "broad and in-depth exchanges and cooperation" across various sectors since the treaty’s signing. He said these developments "have made tangible contributions to the mutual development and well-being of the two countries' peoples," according to KCNA.

Kim also emphasized the role of cultural and artistic exchange in reinforcing public sentiment and bilateral ties. "It is important for the cultural sector to guide the relations between the two countries," he said. Lyubimova, for her part, added that cultural cooperation between the countries had reached its highest level to date.

Kim’s daughter, known as Ju-ae, appeared beside him during the meeting with Lyubimova, marking her second known presence at a diplomatic event, following her attendance at a Russian Embassy function in Pyongyang in May.

The visits and meetings come amid growing North Korea-Russia engagement across multiple sectors, including military cooperation.

Since the two countries sinced a mutual defense treaty last June, North Korea has deployed around 11,000 elite troops to support Russia’s war against Ukraine, making up over 20% of Kim Jong-un’s "personal reserve" force, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said at a June 26 press briefing.

"These are soldiers specially selected based on physical, psychological, and other criteria," Umerov said. "These units have already suffered significant losses."

Umerov added that North Korea had considered sending more troops, but doing so could further weaken its strategic reserves and pose risks to regime stability. He noted there have been four known rotations of North Korean units in Ukraine.

According to U.K. defense intelligence, North Korea has likely suffered over 6,000 casualties since troops were first deployed to Russia’s Kursk Oblast in fall 2024.

Author: Olena Goncharova

