Ukraine could launch war crime probe against Kim Jong Un over backing Russia, former ICC chief says

by Kateryna Hodunova May 20, 2025 9:06 AM 2 min read
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a welcoming ceremony in Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 19, 2024 (Gavriil Grigorov / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)
North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un could be investigated by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for supporting Russia's war against Ukraine, Song Sang-hyun, former president of the ICC, said on May 19, Yonhap reported.

"There is an opportunity for Ukrainian authorities, as the victim, to file a complaint against North Korea with the ICC," Song said. "While a complaint filed by Ukraine would be ideal, the ICC also has the authority to initiate an independent investigation."

Song's statement comes as North Korea confirmed in late April for the first time that it had sent troops to fight against Ukraine alongside Russian forces in Kursk Oblast.

Despite numerous human rights violations in North Korea, the ICC has not indicted Kim. However, as of now, there are sufficient legal grounds for Ukraine to initiate a case against him for assisting Russia in waging the war, according to the former ICC chief.

"The time is right to bring Kim Jong Un before the ICC," Song said at an international conference in Seoul, adding that North Korean military assistance to Russia is grounds for filing a complaint against Pyongyang.

Song also urged the ICC to respond more actively to war crimes committed by the North Korean leadership and their allies.

North Korea first dispatched around 11,000 troops to aid Russia in the fall of 2024. An additional 3,000 troops were reportedly sent earlier this year after Kyiv reported that more than a third of North Korean soldiers have been killed or injured in combat.

Kim has been one of the key allies of Russia during its full-scale war against Ukraine, providing not only soldiers but also artillery shells, ballistic missiles, and other supplies.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova

