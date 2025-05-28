Kellogg criticizes Medvedev's 'reckless' threats, demands Russian peace memorandum

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg on May 27 criticized former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev for comments that alluded to the threat of World War III, calling them "reckless" and "unfitting of a world power."

"President (Donald) Trump... is working to stop this war and end the killing. We await receipt of (the Russian) Memorandum... that you promised a week ago. Cease fire now," Kellogg said on X.

The envoy's remarks came in response to a tweet from Medvedev that referenced Trump’s recent warnings to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Regarding Trump's words about Putin 'playing with fire' and 'really bad things' happening to Russia. I only know of one really bad thing — WWIII," Medvedev wrote. "I hope Trump understands this!"

Medvedev's comments refer to Trump's recent posts on Truth Social, in which he reacted to Russia's weekend aerial attacks on Ukraine, including the largest drone assault since the start of the full-scale invasion. In the posts, Trump called Putin "crazy" and warned him that he was "playing with fire."

The U.S. president has increasingly voiced frustration with stalled peace efforts, signaling readiness to walk away from the process. Despite repeated threats of sanctions, Trump has not imposed any additional pressure on Moscow to push it toward a ceasefire agreement.

Russia has repeatedly rejected Kyiv and its Western partners' proposal for an unconditional ceasefire. Following Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul on May 16, the Russian leadership said it would present a memorandum toward a peaceful settlement.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia's delays in presenting the document are a "mockery of the whole world."