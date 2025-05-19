Skip to content
Main Sections
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right

'It's our land' — Zelensky responds to Putin's call with Trump, Russia's Ukraine ceasefire demands

by Tim Zadorozhnyy and Oleksiy Sorokin May 19, 2025 9:48 PM  (Updated: ) 3 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to media during a press briefing after his phone talks with the US president, in Kyiv, on May 19, 2025 (Sergei Supinsky / AFP) 
News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, War, Peace Talks, Trump & Ukraine, Russia, Vladimir Putin
by Tim Zadorozhnyy and Oleksiy Sorokin May 19, 2025 9:48 PM  (Updated: ) 3 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated with additional details.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 19 rejected Vladimir Putin's demand to withdraw Ukrainian troops from four partially occupied regions, after the Russian president held a call with U.S. President Donald Trump and once again failed to agree to a full ceasefire.

"It's our land, we won't withdraw our troops from our territory... it means that they don't want peace… if they demand what they know we won't agree to," Zelensky said at a press briefing attended by the Kyiv Independent.

The comments come after Putin held a phone call with Trump, during which he continued to refuse to agree to a full ceasefire, stating he is prepared to negotiate a "memorandum regarding a potential future peace treaty."

Russia's maximalist position in the negotiations remains unchanged and requires "eliminating the root causes" of the war, Putin added.

After the conversation, Trump said on Truth Social that Russia and Ukraine will "immediately start" negotiations toward a ceasefire and an end to the war.

Trump took office 118 days ago promising to end the war in Ukraine within 100 days.

"The conditions for that will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of," Trump added.

Putin's foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, told Russian journalists that the presidents spoke for two hours and five minutes, and a ceasefire deadline was not mentioned.

A source in the President's Office told the Kyiv Independent that Trump and Zelensky spoke twice on May 19 — once before the scheduled call with Putin and again after it.

According to Zelensky, during his phone call with the U.S. president, he advocated for a ceasefire, the opportunity to express views on the memorandum, and for decisions regarding Ukraine not to be made without Ukraine's involvement.

Zelensky also said there would be a "strong EU sanctions package," though he didn't say when it would be imposed. He added Ukraine was expecting "when they see fit, the U.S. to impose sanctions on Russian banks and energy sector."

"This would be an important, strong mechanism," he added.

The calls follow days of largely inconclusive negotiations in Istanbul, where Russia sent a delegation of low-level officials and reiterated sweeping territorial demands, including that Ukraine accept the loss of Crimea and four eastern regions.

The second conversation between Zelensky and Trump lasted for over an hour and included Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Antonio Costa.

Zelensky also said that Kyiv is exploring the possibility of a meeting with delegations from Ukraine, Russia, the US, and the EU in Turkey, the Vatican, or Switzerland.

Trump on also claimed on May 19 that Russia is interested in engaging in large-scale trade with the United States once the war ends.

"There is a tremendous opportunity for Russia to create massive amounts of jobs and wealth. Its potential is unlimited. Likewise, Ukraine can be a great beneficiary on trade, in the process of rebuilding its country," he said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the phone call between the two presidents as "productive" and highlighted Trump's "neutral" stance on the war.

Speaking to reporters, Peskov said, "Trump's position is neutral and he does deal with settlement issues, while the position of European politicians is openly pro-Ukrainian."

The U.S. president's approach to negotiations frustrates European allies, many of whom sought his support for a joint U.S.–EU ultimatum demanding an unconditional ceasefire starting May 12 and tougher sanctions on Moscow.

Despite Russia's refusal, no new U.S. sanctions have been imposed so far.

After call with Trump, Putin still refuses full ceasefire, again cites Russia’s ‘root causes’ of war in Ukraine
The Russian president made no mention of an immediate and unconditional ceasefire — the key demand pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump and accepted by Ukraine back in March.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Authors: Tim Zadorozhnyy, Oleksiy Sorokin

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.